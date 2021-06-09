(The Center Square) – Millions of federal dollars are on the way to improve Michigan’s broadband internet.
But lawmakers must first work through a dispute between railroads and broadband providers.
Railroad and broadband providers squabbled for nearly two hours in a House Communications and Technology Committee hearing Wednesday in which each repeatedly contradicted each other in how state and federal laws applied.
House Bill (HB) 4422 aims to provide standardized fees and time frames for application response for laying wire across railroad crossings, but most of the hearing appeared to focus on who gets stuck with the bill.
The bill aims to expedite and standardize the monetary and time cost of broadband companies applying to string wire over or under railways.
Time is of the essence. Michigan is set to net nearly $363 million for 249 internet locations from the Federal Communication Commission’s first phase in the next 10 years. That’s broken down as costing $36.35 per resident, but nearly $202 per rural Michigander.
The state found in 2018 that about 368,000 rural Michiganders did not have adequate broadband access. A Brookings Institute study found 70 of Michigan’s 83 counties have connectivity rates below the national average. Another report found nearly 2 million Michigan households (48%) have access to only one fixed, terrestrial internet service provider.
President and CEO at HomeWorks Tri-County Electric Cooperative Chris O’Neil said stringing across a single railroad way can cost an average between $5,000 and $7,000.
States including Wisconsin, Illinois, Wisconsin, and South Dakota have standardized this process, he said.
Scott Stevenson, president of the Telecommunications Association of Michigan, said he’d waited five to 18 months on a single road crossings permit. The majority of his members serve rural communities.
Railroads allege the legislation is a power grab via broadband and state law.
Jon Cool, president of the Michigan Railroads Association, strongly opposes the bill he described as a “private property takings issue.” Cool alleged railroads wouldn’t be able to stop unsafe projects under the language if this bill was passed by both chambers and signed into law.
“In simple terms … this would certainly jeopardize public and employee safety while driving up the cost of doing business for freight and rail passenger operations,” he said.
Cool said railroads would also be forced to subsidize public utilities, even though railroads don’t directly benefit from broadband internet. He warned this bill might violate federal regulations, drive up the cost of doing business, and predicted legal action if the bill became law.
John Rickoff, the president and CEO of Lake State Railway, which runs from Plymouth to Midland, said the legislation was “ludicrous” since broadband companies could shift costs to railroads.
Gavin Goetz, the executive director of legislative affairs for AT&T Michigan, supports the bill.
“Time is our largest concern,” Goetz said, supporting a 30-day response and review time limit from the railway on most applications to boost rural broadband.
He named two problems in existing law this bill could solve: it’s disputed whether the law applies when facilities dig under railroad tracks, and there are no standardized timeline or cost on how broadband companies coordinate with railroads.
“It’s time to update the law,” he said. “HB 4422 streamlines the process that these crossings can happen more smoothly.”
Continuing legislative negotiation will be continued.
HB 4778, which was voted out of the Communications and Technology Committee, is more straightforward.
It aims to amend the law to require the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget to ban all state departments from using any app, software, or other technology that prevents it from preserving a public record through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) as required by law.
The bill follows a Detroit Free Press article exposing the Michigan State Police for using Signal, an encrypted app, to avoid handing over personal communication via the FOIA.
Court records said a lieutenant-colonel, two majors, and two first lieutenants had downloaded the encrypted apps on state-issued phones.