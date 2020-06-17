(The Center Square) – The plot continues to thicken as lawsuits persistently pile up in the saga of Midland County’s Edenville Dam failure last month.
The 96-year-old structure on the Tittabawasee and Tobacco rivers failed on May 19 after two days of massive spring rains, which sent a cascade of water downstream where it breached the Sanford Dam, necessitated the evacuation of nearly 11,000 residents because of massive flooding, and caused property destruction totaling an estimated $200 million.
Multiple class-action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of residents and business owners, alternately naming dam owner Boyce Hydro Power LLC, Midland County, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy as defendants.
The U.S. House and Energy Committee launched its own investigation by sending inquiries to EGLE and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on June 1.
On June 9, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed suit against Boyce Hydro on behalf of EGLE and the DNR. The lawsuit seeks “compensation, civil fines, and the cleanup and restoration of damages caused by Boyce Hydro’s negligence in the failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams.”
The following day, Boyce Hydro filed to move the Attorney General’s lawsuit to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, citing, among other reasons, “the recent exercise of federal oversight jurisdiction by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce with respect to Edenville Dam and the Wixom Reservoir.”
According to its court filing, Boyce claims repairs to the dam were consistently delayed by a DNR employee, sending 25 letters to FERC between 2015 and 2018, in which Boyce alleges “aggravated, impeded, delayed and/or prevented, from 2010 until 2018” the company’s attempts to make necessary and mandated repairs to the Edenville Dam.
The letters, the filing says, expressed “environmental and recreational concerns” related to permits the DNR employee is alleged to have said were not filed by Boyce for repairs it was making to the dam.
In 2015, FERC issued an “all-work stop” order.
As a result, according to the filing, Boyce couldn’t make the repairs, prompting FERC to pull the company’s license to produce and sell hydroelectricity in September 2018, whereupon EGLE took over regulatory jurisdiction of the Edenville Dam while FERC retained authority over Boyce’s other three dams on the Tittabawasee River, the Secord, Smallwood and Sanford dams.
The Edenville Dam generated 50 percent of Boyce Hydro’s revenue of the four dams it owns on the river. After it lost its hydroelectric license, the company said it did not have enough income to perform the remainder of the mandated repairs. Nor, Boyce alleges, could it secure public and private funding to fix the Edenville Dam spillways as mandated by FERC.
The filing further challenges the state’s allegations that Boyce’s drawdown of water to fix the dams resulted in the death of federally protected snuffbox mussels. Those allegations prompted another lawsuit filed against Boyce by the attorney general on April 30.
According to Lawrence Kogan, Boyce Hydro Power LLC’s attorney of record, the claims made by the attorney general, DNR and EGLE are not based on science.
“They won’t cite regulations or science to support their position,” Kogan told The Center Square.
In Kogan’s court filing on behalf of Boyce, he said any alleged death of mussels could be attributable to any number of causes, including failure of the state to enforce federal laws pertaining to herbicide and pesticide runoff, municipal waste disposal, and other pollutants in violation of the U.S. Clean Water Act.