(The Center Square) – Most Michiganders can toss money at a strip club but can’t throw a bowling ball down an alley.
Industry leaders say they don’t know why.
Bowling alleys have gone almost five months without revenue or answers why they can’t reopen outside Regions Six and Eight while indoor dining elsewhere in the state and even Detroit’s casinos are open.
Only five states still ban bowling, Michael Shearer, president of the Bowling Centers Association of Michigan (BCAM) and the owner of Perfect Game in Farmington Hills, told The Center Square.
BCAM represents 165 bowling centers statewide.
Shearer said his group gave a comprehensive safety reopening plan to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office in April, but only heard a response last week – four months later – after filing a lawsuit.
“The goal behind the lawsuit is not to challenge anyone’s authority,” Shearer said. “It’s about getting the same opportunity to operate safely as a lot of other industries that are really similar to ours, like restaurants and now casinos.”
The reopening plan includes taking daily temperature screenings of customers and employees, sanitizing high-touch surfaces frequently, and social distancing.
Labor Day marks the start of league bowling season, in which bowling alleys generate the majority of their revenue.
“But if this [forced closure] goes on too much longer, it’s going to make [reopening] very difficult, and we risk losing a lot of the industry,” Shearer said.
If Forest View Lanes in Temperance was about 2.5 miles south in Ohio, it could have opened in May.
Owner Rich Kenny grew up working at the 58-year old business that survived the 2008 recession but may not live to see the end of Whitmer’s lockdown of certain businesses.
Since March, court filings say Forest View Lanes has lost more than $1 million of revenue.
Kenny says he gets up to 100 customer calls per day about bowling.
Kenny says he can reopen safely – he’s spent more than $30,000 on COVID-19 safety measures such as masks, hand sanitizer, six-foot-tall dividers between lanes, and ball and shoe sanitation using cleaning products and ultraviolet light.
He also offers disposable shoes.
Professional bowlers can bowl in Forest View Lanes under Whitmer’s current orders, but league bowling isn’t permitted.
“We believe we can do this safely today without any problem,” Kenny said.
112 of the state's total COVID-19 outbreaks are tied to long-term care facilities, according to state data as of July 31, while combined bars, retail, and restaurants are linked to 10 outbreaks.
Whitmer's office didn't respond to a request for comment.
Bowling season runs from Labor day through April.
Four bowling alleys within seven miles of Forest View Lanes are open in Ohio, and if Forest View Lanes isn’t open by Labor day, Kenny said bowlers will flock out of state.
“If we don’t start Labor Day, half of my business goes to Ohio for the next nine months…. Half my business will be bowling in bowling alleys within seven miles of my center,” Kenny said.
“I will lose my business if we don’t open Labor Day.”