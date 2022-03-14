(The Center Square) – Individuals incarcerated for violent crimes may have to wait up to five years between parole hearings.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week signed into law House Bills 4562 and 4563. The legislation amends the Michigan Corrections Code by switching annual parole hearings to a longer period up to five years for individuals serving time for committing violent crimes.
The estimated annual cost of incarcerating each individual in Michigan was estimated at $36,106, according to a 2018 article in the Detroit Free Press. Approximately 20% of the state’s general fund, or $1.95 billion, funds the state’s prison system. The Michigan Department of Corrections reported 38,053 inmates in the state’s prison system as of Dec. 31, 2019, a 26.1% drop from numbers reported in 2006.
The bills aim to grant relief to victims of violent crimes who are sometimes required to argue why prisoners who harmed them should not receive parole.
Doug Lloyd, Eaton County prosecuting attorney and Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan president, noted The Victim of Violent Offenders Parole Reform Act “recognizes the devastating and long-lasting impact violent crimes have on victims and their families. Though it affects a small number of prisoners, this law has a major impact for victims, providing them a measure of peace.”
The bills were introduced by Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, and Rep. Angela Witwer, D-Delta Twp. HB 4562 allows the Parole Board to conduct a parole review of incarcerated felons within five years after an initial denial of parole. HB 4563 amends the Corrections Code to require a majority vote of the Parole Board to delay a parole hearing for up to five years.
"This legislation is smart policy that all of us can agree on,” Lightner said in a statement. “Working across the aisle with State Representative Witwer is evidence that when working together for the health and safety of our constituents in mind, the Legislature can be a force to be reckoned with. I am thankful that Prosecutor Lloyd brought this commonsense policy to us to advocate and fight for survivors of heinous crimes, like Randy Gilbert and others that have had to live and relive the details of their trauma year after year with the parole board."
The bills were prompted by the case of Don Miller, a convicted serial killer, rapist and knife-wielding assailant who committed his crimes in Ingham County in the late 1970s. Miller has been eligible for annual parole hearings since 2018. The new law will render Miller ineligible for parole for another nine years when his full sentence expires.
“I am relieved to see these bills signed into law, and I hope that victims and their families can rest more easily,” Witwer said. “I grew up down the road from one of Don Miller’s victims. Gov. Whitmer did the right thing by signing these bills before he was once again up for parole and before the families were revictimized and had to testify.”
Randy Gilbert was stabbed four times by Miller more than 40 years ago.
“Today, I am breathing a sigh of relief knowing that my family and many others across Michigan are safer,” Gilbert said. “This legislation ensures that survivors of horrific crimes are not retraumatized year after year by being forced to relive the worst thing that happened to them. It protects communities and families like mine. I’ve been advocating for this day for a long time, and I am proud that Governor Whitmer and our legislators got it done.”