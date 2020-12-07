(The Center Square) – Two Michigan bills – HBs 6504 and 6505 – seek to revive a film income-tax credit program subsidized by taxpayers.
The bills aim to create a program from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2030, for commercials, film, television and streaming productions produced in Michigan.
The bills, if enacted into law, would offer a 25% credit of direct production expenditures. If the production includes an approved "filmed in Michigan logo” or compensates Michigan employees, the credit would jump to 30%. Nonresident employees could garner a 20% credit.
The tax credits wouldn’t be refundable but could be carried over for five years or until depleted.
“This is about Michigan jobs,” bill sponsor Rep. Robert Wittenberg told ClickonDetroit. “As we witness the devastation and business losses from the pandemic, we know that attracting an industry that reinvented itself amid the crisis is a smart investment in our state’s economy and its workers. This is a smart first step to rebuilding Michigan.”
History has shown these programs to be a bad deal for taxpayers, said Michael LaFaive, the senior director of fiscal policy at The Mackinac Center for Public Policy.
LaFaive said the state wasted more than $400 million before former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder spiked the last film incentive program.
“This is not the time to reinstitute a failed program or try to," LaFaive told The Center Square.
"The state may have increased spending pressures placed on them by the ongoing pandemic, so now is the time to put more money in the rainy day fund, if anything, rather than spend it handing out credits to makers of films.”
A 2018 Contemporary Economic Policy study analyzing whether film credits positively benefited states from 2000 to 2015 found no overall economic boost.
“Some estimates indicate that the film industry may be bolstered by [movie production incentives], similar to other studies; however, any gains do not spillover into the overall economy,” the study found.
“In total, the findings do not support the economic development justification often used to promote state subsidies to the film industry,” the authors concluded.
A 2010 Senate Fiscal Agency report said each job directly created by the program cost taxpayers as much as $186,519.
A 2009 study of Michigan’s film tax subsidies by Michigan State University found film producers spent 47.5% of their budgets out of state.
That study claimed film productions generated 1,102 year-round equivalent jobs in 2008 with a total salary income of $53.8 million through the multiplier effect and generated film expenditures of $28.4 million statewide.
However, the study failed to account for the subsidy's cost — a glaring problem.
Nathan M. Jensen, a University of Texas economist and co-author of Incentives to Pander: How Politicians Use Corporate Welfare for Political Gain, previously told The Center Square that film industry tax incentives are overblown and abused.
“Out of all of the incentives programs, sports stadiums and film are the most attacked in terms of cost, but also abuse,” Jensen said.
Jensen pointed to Georgia’s tax film incentive program that exceeded $3 billion in credits generated from 2013-17 as one example.
“The economic impact and jobs attributable to the credit have been overstated, even before considering the cost of the credit,” Georgia’s audit found.
The audit makes the questionable assumption none of the economic activity would have taken place otherwise, Jensen added.
“I think it would be difficult for you to find an economist who says that film incentives are good policy,” Jensen said.