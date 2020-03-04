The Michigan Senate passed legislation Wednesday that would limit Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $3.5 billion bonding proposal.
Sen. Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville, sponsored SB 716. The bill seeks to require the State Transportation Commission (STC) tell the House and Senate a minimum of 30 days before if it plans to borrow more than $100 million or issue over that amount in transportation bonds.
Under the bill, the Legislature could reject those bonds within 30 days via concurrent resolution.
“This reform would re-establish necessary checks and balances when it comes to how we prioritize the use of taxpayer dollars,” Victory said in a statement.
“Michigan is currently spending over $200 million each year on transportation bond payments, but the governor has decided to add even more to our state debt by issuing $3.5 billion in bonds – which will cost Michigan families more than $5 billion to pay off.”
If the bill was enacted into law and the Legislature voted to oppose Whitmer’s bonding plan, it would block the bonding and the $200 million refinancing plan for 2020, according to a Senate Fiscal Agency (SFA) analysis.
The SFA estimated bonding plans by year.
- 2020: $500 million
- 2021: $1 billion
- 2022: $1 billion
Whitmer previously estimated her plan would add about $200 million to the state's debt service per year over a quarter decade as debt loads drop.
Victory said he wants limits on that spending.
“The commission can currently issue bonds with no legislative input – regardless of how much debt they pass on to future generations,” he said. “This measure is about giving the Legislature – which represents the Michigan people – a voice in large transportation bonding decisions.”
A Whitmer spokesperson told The Center Square that the governor's office opposes SB 716.
The Senate also approved Senate Concurrent Resolution 22, sponsored by Sen. Jim Stamas, R-Midland, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee.
That resolution calls for future fiscal responsibility in the state’s debt loads.
“The Michigan Constitution clearly intends for the Legislature – the voice of the people – to be involved in transportation bonding decisions,” Stamas said in a statement.
“Michigan families need an affordable solution that fixes the roads and doesn’t saddle them with decades of debt. This resolution would clearly define the Legislature’s intent for road bonding and outline how much we’re willing to spend on debt payments.”
The resolution says the Legislature intends to limit future debt service spending to below that of fiscal year 2019-2020 and to reject authorization of debt service on bonds if the repayment period lasts longer than a decade.
“Bonding is a financing tool that creates debt,” Stamas said. “It’s not a long-term funding plan to fix the roads.”
SCR 22 and SB 716 move to the House of Representatives for consideration.