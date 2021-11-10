(The Center Square) – The House Appropriations Committee heard testimony on a GOP bill that aims to spend $250 million to recruit and retain law enforcement officers. The spending allotment more than tripled from their $80 million plan released in May.
Rep. Mike Mueller, R-Linden, said Michigan has dropped 18%, or nearly 4,000 police officers, since Sept. 2001. Service calls, in the meantime, have increased. Often, those calls are for problems for which police aren’t trained to handle, Mueller, a former law enforcement officer, said.
Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, spent 25 years working for the Wayne County Sheriff’s office. He says that police need a public service announcement to explain the calls to which police respond.
“[W]e’re not trained for a lot of things we have to respond to,” he said.
House Bill (HB) 5522 focuses on police recruitment and retention, community outreach, and equipment upgrades.
Broken down, that’s:
- $57.5 million to incentivize out-of-state recruitment by helping officers preserve post-retirement benefits they might otherwise lose for moving out of state, offering free hunting, fishing, and recreational passports for one year.
- $40 million for police academy scholarships of $20,000 and salaries of up to 40,000 to scholarship awardees
- $25 million for communications equipment
- $20 million for public safety signing and retention bonuses
- $18.5 million for body armor, body cameras, and first responder bags
- $15 million for the Police Athletic League in Detroit
- $10 million for community policing programs
- $10 million for local law enforcement job shadowing programs
- $10 million for law enforcement quarantine reimbursement
- $10 million for school resource officers
- $10 million for local corrections officer training, signing, and recruitment bonuses
An additional $7.5 million would support mental health assistance for local law enforcement, firefighters, EMS personnel, and other public safety officers. Another $3 million would create an advertising campaign for law enforcement, $2 million would fund a pilot program for electronic monitoring of parolees in Genesee County, and $2.5 million would fund police K-9 units.
“One of government’s most essential responsibilities is to keep its residents safe,” House Appropriations Chair Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, said in a statement. “Right now, that job is more difficult because local public safety departments across Michigan are stretched too thin. Mandatory overtime and anti-police rhetoric add to the stress of a job that already is more stressful than most of us could ever imagine – causing more attrition at departments across Michigan. This plan will help attract and keep high-quality officers, including those now working in other states, and give them the tools they need to do their jobs.”
There are hundreds of unfilled positions across the state as anti-cop rhetoric has spread, Mueller said. “Morale is at an all-time low,” he said, but this package can help repair trust between communities and police.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has pitched her own administration's $75 million plan to support law enforcement.
“Michigan’s men and women in uniform deserve to know that they are a priority and that their work is important to us,” House Speaker Jason Wentworth said in a statement. “In an era when far too many people are attacking law enforcement and looking for ways to defund the police, we chose to stand with them and find solutions together. Using their experience and their expertise, we built a plan that will rebuild the ranks, train them up to a higher level, and give our local heroes all the tools they need to do the job.”
House Bill 5522 remains under consideration in the Appropriations Committee.