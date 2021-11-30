(The Center Square) – The House Judiciary Committee heard testimony about a bill aiming to make optional installing cameras in construction zones to fine speeding drivers.
Rep. Gary Eisen, R-St. Clair Twp, sponsored House Bill 5272.
“What should the body count get to before we take this seriously? If this saves one life, it’s worth all the money,” Eisen later said.
The Michigan State Police (MSP), the Department of Transportation, a county board of commissioners, or another entity with local jurisdiction could authorize the cameras.
Here’s how the plan would work. A sign placed approaching the work zone would warn an automated speed enforcement system monitors drivers. That system must clearly capture the vehicle’s license plate, the location, and the date and time.
When construction workers are present, speeding just 1 mile over the speed limit could bring a civil infraction ranging from a written warning to a maximum $250 civil fine for repeat violations.
The bill would create a rebuttal presumption that the vehicle’s owner was the driver responsible for the violation. The presumption is rebuttable via any of the following:
- If the registered owner of the vehicle files an affidavit by regular mail with the court clerk that he or she was not the operator of the vehicle at the time of the alleged violation.
- If the registered owner of the vehicle testifies in open court under oath that he or she was not the operator of the vehicle at the time of the alleged violation.
- If a certified copy of a police report showing the vehicle had been reported stolen before the time of the alleged violation is presented before the appearance date established on the citation.
Citations issued would be mailed by first-class mail to the address of the registered vehicle’s owner of the vehicle via secretary of state records. If the registered owner fails to appear on the date of return set out in the citation, a copy would have to be sent by certified mail–return receipt requested. If the individual fails to appear on either of the dates of return set out in the copies of the citation, the citation would have to be executed by service of process.
The court could issue a warrant for the arrest of an individual who fails to appear within the time established on the citation if a sworn complaint is filed with the court.
A recorded image indicating a violation would have to be made available for inspection in any proceeding to adjudicate the responsibility for the violation and would have to be destroyed 90 days after final disposition of the citation.
The fines would be as follows:
- First violation: A written warning only or a civil infraction with a civil fine of up to $100.
- Second violation: A civil infraction with a civil fine of up to $100.
- Third or subsequent violation: A civil infraction with a fine of up to $250.
Rep. Mike Mueller, R-Linden, warned that the bill language left much unexplained.
“I think we could try to fine-tune it a bit so that it doesn’t put any unnecessary burden on people getting civil infractions when they’re traveling up north and have to drive all the way back for going 5 miles over in a construction zone,” Mueller said.
MSP Sargent Nicole McGhee said the department was neutral on the bill but highlighted a few concerns, including whether the driver or registered owner should be fined, how to ensure mailing citations reach the intended person and a balance between education and enforcement.
“We issue citations to change behavior, McGhee said. “And if drivers are receiving citations 10-15 days later, is that really impacting driver behavior?”
Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, said he’s counted five Michigan construction worker deaths in the last year, most of which this bill wouldn’t stop because the drivers were drunk, high, or distracted. It’s also unclear how the cameras would know when workers are present so they don’t fine innocent drivers who wouldn’t find out about the ticket for longer than a week.
“I think you have completely shifted the burden to the person who was presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Johnson said. “I think that’s problematic.”
Lance Binoniemi, vice president of government affairs at the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association (MITA), supported the bill.
“In 2020, there were 4,035 work zone crashes alone in Michigan that resulted in 14 work zone fatalities and 1,050 work zone injuries,” Binoniemi said in a statement. Keeping our road workers safe is a top priority for MITA.”