(The Center Square) – Secretary of State (SOS) Jocelyn Benson on Tuesday touted improvements over the last year after the COVID-19 pandemic logjammed her department for months in the wake of halting in-person services.
“Now, Michiganders can access our services more efficiently and conveniently than ever before. They can walk up to an office or schedule their visit ahead of time, or use one of our self-service stations or online options,” Benson said in a statement. “I am proud of the hundreds of state workers who have stepped up to ensure that even in challenging times we can make government work for everyone.”
In 2020, more Michiganders are using virtual SOS services compared to 2018 when 72% of customers completed in-person transactions and only 28% used remote services. In 2021, 40% of customers use in-person services while 60% use remote services.
Benson’s administration installed more than 150 new self-service stations and created a new waiting system that Benson says reduced transaction time to 20 minutes. To cut through the COVID-19 backlog, Benson opened 350,000 additional appointments by optimizing appointment times, extended hours, and offered more services online.
“The ‘take-a-ticket-and-wait’ system we inherited was clearly failing the people of Michigan,” Benson said. “Now, the resident feedback speaks for itself, and Michiganders regularly tell us they are able to access our offices when it’s convenient for them, be seen right away and get multiple transactions done so they are out the door in under ten minutes.”
Now, Benson says there is availability at all offices, the average in-and-out time is about 20 minutes, and her office has doubled the number of online services from 15 transactions to 32 transactions.
In April, Benson attempted to end walk-up service but faced pushback from lawmakers.
Benson said the department is filling more than 50 vacancies and urged residents to apply. She is also seeking a state appropriation to fund six additional mobile offices that would bring SOS services directly to seniors, rural residents, and other underserved people.
Online services, a self-service-station locator, and more information is available at Michigan.gov/SOS.