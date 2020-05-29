(The Center Square) – Beaumont Health announced Friday it canceled a planned merger with Ohio-based Summa Health but didn’t explain why.
Under the plan, Summa would have become a subsidiary of Beaumont.
The combined organizations would have had $6.1 billion in total revenue, 45,000 employees and 12 hospitals.
The organizations had planned to partner for over the past two years, and signed a letter of intent in July 2019. They cleared all state and federal regulations, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.
“The organizations are now finalizing details and next steps to end the planned partnership,” the groups said in a joint statement.
“Throughout this process, each of the organizations has continued to operate independently, and each will continue to focus on providing exceptional health care services for their respective markets.
“Both Beaumont Health and Summa Health value the support that each organization has received from their employees, physicians and communities throughout this process and will continue to work to meet their needs moving forward.”
Beaumont is the largest hospital system in Michigan, and Summa is one of the largest integrated health systems in Ohio.
A Summa spokesperson said the company is doing well amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a great team here and volumes are coming back faster than anticipated,” the spokesperson wrote in an email to The Center Square, who said further questions about the merger collapse should be addressed to Beaumont.
A spokesperson for Beaumont didn’t respond to questions about the cancellation, or if the COVID-19 pandemic influenced its decision, a reason it cited on April 21 when it temporarily laid off 2,475 workers, permanently eliminated 450 positions, and initially delayed the merger.
It’s health care system absorbed a net income loss of $278.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, a $407.5 million drop year-over-year from that period in 2019.
Much of those losses stemmed from the mandated delay of elective medical procedures by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order on March 21.
“The biggest single thing is the fact that a lot of our surgical revenue and other revenue streams have dried up. They’re gone,” Beaumont Health Chief Executive Officer John Fox said in an April news conference.
Fox had said then that the merger was just delayed.
“Going through the merger process and all of those activities we thought was an unnecessary distraction given that we’re working seven days a week, 16 hours a day to deal with the pandemic, and so is Summa,” Fox said. “It’s kind of like you had a plan to do something, but the house is now on fire, so we’re going to deal with the fire.”
That wasn’t the only hospital deal paused since January.
Becker’s Review reported nine others that were canceled or delayed, some of which cited the COVID-19 pandemic.