(The Center Square) – With 52% of votes tallied, Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett led incumbent Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin by a double-digit margin in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District late Tuesday night.
Barrett had 55% of the vote to Slotkin's 43%; the race was yet to be called.
The candidates dueled in the most expensive U.S. House race in the nation. According to website Open Secrets, Slotkin raised nearly $9.3 million to Barrett’s nearly $2.5 million.
Slotkin was elected to a first term in her current U.S. House seat representing the state’s former 8th District in 2018.
The state’s new redistricting maps were drawn by an independent panel based on 2020 U.S. Census data. The new 7th covers Ingham, Clinton, Livingston and Shiawassee counties as well as most of Eaton County and portions of Genesee and Oakland counties.
Prior to becoming a congresswoman, Slotkin served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2015-18. She served as a security analyst in the administrations of former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and was a CIA analyst in the Middle East.
Barrett, from Charlotte, represented District 71 in the Michigan House of Representative from 2015-19, prior to his election to the state Senate. He is a former Army helicopter pilot who served tours of duty in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom as well as the Michigan Army National Guard.
Barrett received the Republican nomination in the August primary. His opponent Jacob Hagg was disqualified due to 476 invalid signatures on his nominating petition, leaving him with 948 signatures, 52 less than the required 1,000.
Slotkin ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Republicans won four of six other U.S. House races. In the 2nd Congressional District, incumbent Rep. John Moolenaar won over Democrat Jerry Hilliard; in the 4th, incumbent Bill Huzienga over Democrat Joseph Alphonso; in the 5th, incumbent Rep. Tim Wahlberg over Democrat Bart Goldberg; and in the 9th, incumbent Rep. Lisa McClain over Democrat Brian Jaye.
Democrats prevailed in the 6th, incumbent Debbie Dingell over Republican Whittney Williams; and in the 11th, incumbent Rep. Haley Stevens over Republican Mark Ambrose.