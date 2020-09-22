(The Center Square) –An employee of auto parts manufacturer Ventra Evart LLC filed federal unfair labor practice charges against the United Auto Workers (UAW) union claiming officials ignored her request to stop deducting dues from her paycheck.
The nonprofit National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation filed the charges with Region 7 of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in Detroit, the federal agency charged with enforcing the NLRA.
The employee, Meagan Holmes, works as an inspector for Ventra Evart.
Her charge says she submitted a letter last May to UAW officials resigning her union membership and requesting to end dues deductions. Charges say union officials never responded and kept deducting full union dues out of her paycheck.
Holmes’ charge accuses the union of violating her Section 7 rights under the National Labor Relations Act that grants workers the “right to refrain” from union activities.
The UAW doesn’t comment on pending legal matters.
“Ms. Holmes’ charge clearly demonstrates that UAW officials’ inclination to break the law is not just limited to the top bosses caught red-handed in the federal investigation,” National Right to Work Foundation President Mark Mix said in a statement.
“Now more than ever, all workers under the UAW’s bargaining regime need to have the power to hold union officials accountable by being able to cut off all union dues or fees.”
Michigan enacted a Right to Work into law in 2013, ensuring workers can’t be forced to pay union dues to get or keep a job.
The charge follows a years-long federal probe into the UAW.
In April, former UAW president Gary Jones pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1 million in dues paid by rank-and-file workers, racketeering and tax evasion.
Jones and other top officials spent more than $750,000 of UAW funds to pay for personal luxuries, including golf clubs and fees, private villas and top-shelf liquor, cigars and meals.
According to the Department of Justice, he’s the 14th person convicted in the ongoing UAW corruption investigation. The combined sentences of the nine people sentenced so far totals 180 months in prison.
The charge follows a pending union lawsuit against the Michigan Civil Service Commission (MCSC) for its new rules requiring union members to opt into paycheck dues deductions.
Unions argued the rules violated the First Amendment freedom of association clause and complicated renewing union membership since the rules only gave unions 11 weeks to explain the reauthorization process to 25,000 employees before the dues deductions expire on Oct. 4, unless previously reauthorized.
Rule supporters argue the mandate gives workers a frequent choice whether they want to support their union or not and constitutes an annual checkup to ensure employees want to waive First Amendment rights to opt out.