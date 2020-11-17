(The Center Square) – After the Michigan Court of Claims on Monday rejected an emergency motion to stop certification of votes in Wayne County, the challengers on Tuesday appealed their case to the Michigan Supreme Court.
Time is of the essence. The Wayne County Board of Canvassers meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday to vote on certifying election results.
The lawsuit alleges widespread fraud in the TCF Center in Detroit, including counting ballots of people who weren’t on the official voter roll, election poll workers coaching voters to vote for the Democratic party, and using false information to process ballots.
The lawsuit relies on several affidavits, including that of former Secretary of State, now Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly.
On Friday, Third Judicial Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny called several of the allegations “not credible” and "rife with speculation and guess-work about sinister motives."
The Great Lakes Justice Center (GLJC) filed an emergency appeal requesting an independent election audit and an injunction stopping the certification of election results.
GLJC Senior Counsel David A. Kallman argued the previous courts erred in not enforcing state constitutional language allowing voters to request an audit to review the election’s “accuracy and integrity.”
Kallman also contends the plaintiffs were never offered to walk through the TCF Center, contrary to what Kenny cited several times in his decision.
“Voters are entitled to the enforcement of their constitutional rights, to know that their elections are conducted in a fair and legal manner, and to ensure every legal vote is properly counted," Kallman said in a statement.
"We ask the Supreme Court to enjoin the certification of this fraudulent election and order a results-oriented audit of the vote in Wayne County.”
At least two other lawsuits aiming to delay certification of votes in Michigan have been dismissed.