(The Center Square) – Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel announced Thursday her office will conduct investigations as well as enforcement and prosecutions of long-term facilities in violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-148.
Whitmer issued the order on July 13 to enhance her previous orders intended to protect residents of nursing homes, homes for the aged, adult foster-care facilities and assisted living facilities.
According to a press statement issued by Nessel’s office, willful violations of the governor’s order will be prosecuted as misdemeanor offenses, and result in either a $500 fine and/or 90 days in jail.
Enforcement will be coordinated between the Attorney General’s office, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, which maintains regulatory oversight of these facilities. Funding for the enforcement will derive from the Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division, which receives federal funding to investigate and prosecute formal complaints that allege abuse and neglect of long-term care residents.
“My office is prepared to continue our role of enforcing the law as this virus lingers and as Michigan’s most vulnerable populations remain at risk,” Nessel said in a statement. “The measures outlined in Executive Order 2020-148 to protect those vulnerable populations and the people who care for them must be followed,” she added.
According to the Attorney General, Michigan contains more than 4,900 long-term care facilities in which the order is applicable. The order requires these facilities to follow the governor’s guidelines to safeguard the health and safety of residents and employees.
The order requires the facilities to cancel communal dining and group activities, implement disinfection and sanitation regimens, provide personal equipment to employees, inform employees of a COVID-19 positive patient, and report presumed positive cases and additional data to their local health departments and the MDHHS.
Although details about ongoing investigations will not be released, The Center Square previously reported on Thursday 1,396 long-term facility residents have died in Macomb, Wayne and Oakland counties. According to the attorney general’s press release, more than 2,000 Michigan long-term care residents have died; 7,800 residents have tested positive for COVID-19; 22 facility employees have died; and more than 3,700 employees have been infected.
“[I]f there are facilities in our state that are putting their residents and staff at risk by not following the rules, they must be held accountable,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“I’m grateful that the Attorney General is prepared to take action to ensure every long-term care facility is doing everything they can to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable residents,” Whitmer added.
“Our staff works with the employees and owners of Michigan’s long-term care facilities day in and day out and while I’m confident that the vast majority of them are doing things the right way, it is vital that we take action against those who are not following the rules,” said LARA Director Orlene Hawks.