(The Center Square) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Monday filed motions to suspend operations of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline, which carries oil across the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.
The two pipelines transport about 23 million gallons of oil from the Upper Peninsula to the Lower Peninsula.
Last Thursday, Enbridge shut down temporarily both pipelines when a damaged anchor support was discovered. The cause and extent of the damage was not detailed. The company subsequently reactivated the west leg of the pipeline, which prompted an angry pronouncement on Saturday from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has been an outspoken opponent of both Line 5 and the proposed $500 million tunnel Enbridge has proposed to replace it.
“Given the gravity of this matter, I was taken aback to learn the company has unilaterally resumed operation of the west leg without even opportunity for discussion,” Whitmer said.
“At this moment, Enbridge is pumping crude through the Great Lakes on state-owned bottomlands without any explanation for the cause of this damage to the pipeline structure and no assurance that Enbridge has taken sufficient steps to mitigate future harm. This disregard for the safety and well-being of our Great Lakes, and Enbridge’s due care obligations under the 1953 Easement, is unacceptable.”
Line 5 has been in operation since 1953 without any leakage in the Great Lakes. In 2018, the pipeline was damaged by a tugboat anchor. The accident occurred after the company proposed – and former Gov. Rick Snyder and the Republican-led Michigan legislature approved – a tunnel built 100 feet below the bedrock beneath the lake bottom.
The current administration has been active in scuttling the project, although several Michigan counties have expressed their desire to see the tunnel proceed, citing the economic need for the jobs and inexpensive fuel the pipeline would provide to Northern Michigan residents and businesses. Those legal efforts, so far, have been unsuccessful.
“I fully support Attorney General’s action today on Line 5. Enbridge resumed operation of the pipeline through the Straits of Mackinac without any explanation of the cause for the damage to the pipeline structure or plan to prevent it from happening again,” Whitmer said in a statement released late Monday afternoon.
“Moreover, Enbridge has not timely complied with the state’s request for full and complete information and resumed operation without even consultation. This brazen disregard for the people of Michigan and the safety and well-being of our Great Lakes is unacceptable,” Whitmer added.
“It is evident by the pictures we’ve seen that there has been significant damage to an anchor support on the east leg of the pipeline,” Nessel said.
“To date, Enbridge has provided no explanation of what caused this damage and a woefully insufficient explanation of the current condition and safety of the pipeline as a result of this damage,” she said. “We cannot rely on Enbridge to act in the best interests of the people of this State so I am compelled to ask the Court to order them to.”
In her request for a preliminary injunction in the Circuit Court for the 30th Judicial Circuit in Ingham County, Nessel asked Judge James S. Jamos to order Enbridge provide all “information in its possession related to the nature, extent and causes of the newly-discovered damage to Line 5.”
Nessel also requested the Court order Enbridge to suspend all Line 5 operations until a full review is conducted by the state of Michigan “with the assistance of independent experts.”
Prior to Nessel's announcement, Mackinac Center for Public Policy Environmental Director Jason Hayes said Monday that Enbridge had performed due diligence in discovering the pipeline damage and reporting it to the state.
He also noted the proposed tunnel to house the pipelines made even more sense in light of the recently discovered damages.