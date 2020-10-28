(The Center Square) – The state appealed to overturn an injunction against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's open-carry ban on guns.
The appeal was submitted Wednesday by Attorney General Dana Nessel, following a Tuesday injunction against Benson's directive to ban open-carry of guns near polling locations on Nov. 3.
Michigan Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray issued the preliminary injunction stopping Benson's directive.
The groups suing questioned whether Benson had the authority to ban guns near polling places through executive directive instead of a rule under the Administrative Procedures Act (APA).
In his ruling, Murray wrote that “this case is not about whether it is a good idea to openly carry at a polling place, or whether the Second Amendment to the US Constitution prevents the Secretary of State’s office [directive].... [The court’s] constitutional role is properly limited to only declaring what the law is, not what it should be.”
Murray in a Tuesday hearing said Benson’s order "smacks of an attempt at legislation" and argued that voter intimidation was already illegal.
"The main issue as the Court sees it is the allegation that the directive violates the APA because it is a rule that was not promulgated through the act's procedures," Murray wrote.
Murray wrote that Benson’s rule should be subjected to the rule-making process since it could affect all Michiganders.
"The directive itself covers a substantive policy area – where a resident can openly carry a firearm – and applies to every resident of this state," Murray wrote.
Nessel had argued the order falls under Benson’s purview “to provide an ‘island of calm’ for voters and to ensure that they are free from intimidation.”
House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, welcomed the decision, comparing it to a string of recent court rulings striking down what he called administrative overreach.
"Time after time the courts have struck down this administration when it overreaches," Chatfield tweeted. "Firearms. Line 5. Redistricting. Vaping. Emergency powers. Nobody is above the law. It can’t be sidestepped. We have a democratic process. It needs to be followed."
On Tuesday, AG Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi said the attorney general would “immediately appeal the judge’s decision as this issue is of significant public interest and importance to our election process."
Nessel appealed the decision Wednesday morning, and argued the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer augmented fear of firearms and necessitated the ban to protect Michiganders from seeing guns when they vote.