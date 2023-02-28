(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced more than $60 million in subsidies for nine projects expected to create or retain 421 jobs.
“From redeveloping a manufacturing building in Taylor, bringing a grocery store to downtown Hanock, and building a mixed-use YMCA in Flint, these projects will continue growing our economy,” Whitmer said in a statement.
The Metro 94 Commerce Center Redevelopment Project will change about 70 acres of former landfill property in the city of Taylor, including the construction of 531,500 square feet of a multi-tenant industrial building. The project could create up to 185 full-time jobs.
The Michigan Strategic Fund approved a state tax capture valued at $1.9 million for the Taylor Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.
The city supports the project through the Brownfield Work Plan valued at $3.5 million. The project requested $10.6 million in tax increment financing from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The project is expected to increase the property’s taxable value by about $10.5 million.
“The projects approved today will bring good jobs to Michigan residents, support vibrant communities, help increase growth opportunities for small businesses, and boost our talent pipeline in strategic industries,” Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO and Michigan Strategic Fund President and Chairman Quentin Messer Jr. said in a statement.
The Strategic Fund approved a $300,000 grant to the Edward Lowe Foundation to administer the Second Stage Growth Solutions Program. It also approved a $550,000 grant to Northern Great Lakes Initiatives to administer the Optimize Main Street Program.
The city of Marquette has been awarded up to $8 million in Community Development Block Grant funds to demolish buildings at the former Marquette General Hospital. The total estimated project cost is $12.7 million for site demolition and the removal of hazardous material.
Keweenaw Cooperative Inc. plans to transform a former car dealership in downtown Hancock into the Keweenaw Co-op Market & Deli. The project will include a 4,728-square-foot addition to the 9,694-square-foot building. The project is expected to create 11 full-time jobs and retain 28 jobs, supported by a $1.4 million Michigan Community Revitalization Program performance-based grant.
The city of Hancock supports the project with two Downtown Development Authority facade grants totaling $20,000 and city water main and infrastructure upgrades valued at $15,000.
Uptown Reinvestment Corporation and HWD Harrison Inc. plan to construct a five-story, mixed-use development and the new location of the Flint YMCA on vacant property in downtown Flint.
About 30% of the 50 apartments will be targeted to residents with incomes at or below 80% of the area median. The project is expected to create 27 full-time jobs, supported by a $1.5 million MCRP performance-based grant and a $5.5 million MCRP performance-based direct loan.
The city of Flint is offering a 30-year payment in lieu of taxes at 10%, estimated at $1.5 million.
Adelaide Pointe QOZB, LLC plans to redevelop 35 acres of former industrial, waterfront property on West Western Avenue in the city of Muskegon. The project includes revitalizing two structures for commercial use, creating a new 172-slip marina, constructing a three-story, mixed-use building, and constructing a four-story, 55-unit residential condo building.
The project is expected to create 100 full-time jobs. The city of Muskegon Brownfield Redevelopment Authority received Strategic Fund approval of $14.3 million in state tax capture. The city of Muskegon supports the project through the approval of local tax capture valued at $18.1 million.
The Highland Lofts project will fully redevelop more than 20,000 square feet of space in downtown Alma. The project is expected to create four full-time jobs, supported by a $1.5 million performance-based grant.
The County of Gratiot Brownfield Redevelopment Authority also received Strategic Fund approval of $374,689 in state tax capture for brownfield activities at the site. The city of Alma supports the project through the approval of a 12-year Obsolete Properties Rehabilitation Act tax abatement valued at $275,751. The Gratiot County BRA has approved local tax capture valued at $312,018 in support of the project.
The 316 Lake Street Revitalization project will include the redevelopment of two vacant buildings in downtown Petoskey. The project is expected to create six full-time jobs, supported by a $1.45 million performance-based grant. The city of Petoskey and Downtown Management Board have contributed about $94,000 through a tax abatement and facade grant.