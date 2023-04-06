(The Center Square) – Big Rapids’ residents were undeterred after Gotion changed a town hall style meeting to online.
Instead, protestors took to the streets in front of the Ferris State University building where the meeting was to take place, showing opposition to the proposed electric vehicle battery plant the company with Chinese ties plans to build.
Green Township Supervisor Jim Chapman told The Center Square last week the meeting was switched to “virtual only because of the huge numbers of protestors that intended to overrun us. Also we received threats of violence that we felt might be credible. A link to the panel will be on our webpage next week along with a link to the questions submitted.”
Public opposition to the proposed Gotion battery parts manufacturing plant has grown amid concerns about Gotion’s alleged links to the Chinese Communist Party; the environmental impacts on Mecosta County wetlands, which includes portions of the Muskegon River; state and local government subsidies and tax breaks totaling $1.14 billion; and the lack of communication from Gotion, state, and local officials.
Rod McKenzie is an estimator and project manager for a highway construction company. He told The Center Square he became alarmed last October when the project was first announced.
“The first thing that caught my eye was the $715 million gift that they are given by our governor and my thought that that was ridiculous,” he said. “And two: Between our local townships and our county that they gave a 30-year property-tax free proposal. In my lifetime I’ve not heard that.”
McKenzie continued, “That's ludicrous that a company like that’s not paying any taxes here in the United States, is been given those kind of benefits.”
McKenzie said Big Rapids is home to many businesses, but none of them have received that type of tax incentive or 30-year, property-tax abatement.
“No one heard our voices,” McKenzie added. “No one asked. As it is, we get tired of it on the federal and state level of governments not listening to the people, doing what we ask, or listen to our concerns, but what happened right here with our own local establishments who are the ones that are last line of defense to protect us protect us the people that you see here standing here protesting this plant.”
Kyle Luce, self-employed and a retired firefighter, resides in adjacent Barton Township. He told The Center Square he’s concerned about the size of the Gotion project.
“It's 5.5 million square feet after phase two,” Luce said. “The Pentagon sitting in Arlington is 6.5 million square feet you. You'd put my entire piece of property inside these buildings. That's too much growth for our area, it's too too large,” he said, saying the county doesn’t have the infrastructure to sustain a facility of that magnitude.
Luce also expressed concerns about Gotion’s connection to the Chinese Communist Party, which were echoed by Don Dykstra – a Vietnam veteran and retired General Motors skilled tradesman.
“The Communist Party is not really for the United States of America, and I gave an oath back in 1966 to fight for my country against foreign and domestic enemies,” he told The Center Square. “So, I don’t think it’s right for them to come here. I hear that they’re going to bring a lot of their people in, they might supply jobs for some of the people here, but I hear, too, that they’re going to have to take an oath to a communist country.”
Dykstra was referring to Chapter VI in Gotion’s Articles of Association, which specify employees must “[e]nsure and supervise the implementation of the Party’s guidelines, principles and policies in the Company, and implement major strategic decisions of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council as well as relevant important work arrangements of the Party organization at the higher level.”
In Wednesday’s online meeting as reported in Crain’s Detroit Business, Gotion Vice President of North American Manufacturing Chuck Thelen stated the articles related to CCP membership only apply to parent company Gotion High-Tech Co. Ltd., which is based in China. He added the articles don’t apply to Gotion’s North American operations based in California.
Quoted in Crain’s Detroit Business, Thelen said he will serve as plant manager overseeing operations free from political interference from the Chinese parent company.
“There is no communist plot within Gotion to make Big Rapids a center to spread communism,” he said. “Never in my time with this company have I ever heard anybody mention anything about a party affiliation.”
Patti McKenzie is an architectural designer who stated the reasons spurring her participation in Wednesday night’s protest.
“My concern is they’re destroying the environment where they want to put it,” McKenzie told The Center Square. “We want to keep Pure Michigan pure.”
Ormand Hook, a military veteran, retired school psychologist and self-described community organizer, will be testifying in front of the Michigan House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee later this month on the Gotion issue.
Hook told The Center Square he also objects to the secrecy of the Gotion siting, nicknamed Project Elephant. He said he’s concerned about the use of Michigan tax dollars to support a company ultimately under Chinese control.
“They're coming here, taking our tax dollars, our labor, and putting our land at risk, the sales will maybe go overseas,” he said. “They'll get their profits; we get the shaft.”