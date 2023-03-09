(The Center Square) – The Michigan House approved adding LGBTQ protections to the state’s civil rights law while the Senate repealed a 1931 abortion ban, which already was disarmed by Proposal 3.
The House voted 65-45 on House Bill 4003 to expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.
The act prohibits discriminatory practices, policies, and customs based on religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status, or marital status.
Republicans offered more than 10 failed amendments, including to exempt religious groups when acting on "sincerely held religious beliefs.”
The Senate voted 20-18 on multiple bills including HB 4006 and HB 4032 which classify abortion as a felony unless it protected the life of the mother. The bills move to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk where they will likely be signed into law.
In November, voters approved Proposal 3 with 57% support that enshrined a “fundamental right” to reproductive freedom into the state Constitution that includes abortion, prenatal care, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, miscarriage management, and infertility care.
Sen. Erika Geiss, D-Taylor, said in a floor speech that “The people demand it."
"There's no reason to transport women's rights and the reproductive health of all Michiganders backwards," Geiss said.
More than 30,000 abortions were reported in Michigan in 2021.
Multiple Republicans voted against the abortion bill, including Sen. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell.
“I continue to hope that we have not become a lost society that glorifies abortion and the death of an unborn child,” Albert said in a statement. “It was not long ago that even the most ardent abortion rights supporter acknowledged that abortion should be rare. But the statistics we see here in Michigan are heartbreaking.”
Rep. Jason Hoskins, D-Southfield, welcomed the news about LGBTQ protections.
“It is a new day in Michigan. Our LGBTQ+ community has waited decades for wrongful discrimination against them to be changed in statute, and because of their tireless efforts – and faith in sending people like me to Lansing to work to advance equal protections for all – we have turned a historic page,” Koskins said in a statement. “This is a moment to be celebrated,”
In 2018, the Michigan Civil Rights Commission issued an interpretation of ELCRA stating that discrimination based on sex includes sexual orientation. In July 2022, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in Rouch World v. Michigan Department of Civil Rights that the interpretation was constitutionally valid.
Rep. Jaime Greene, R-Richmond, voted against expanding LGBTQ protections.
“Michigan Democrats are pushing an extreme agenda that could even force churches, synagogues, mosques and other organizations to violate their deeply held religious beliefs,” Greene said in a statement. “If they exercise the religious freedom afforded to them by the Constitution, they risk ending up in court. This is a gross overreach of the government.”