(The Center Square) – Despite Michigan politicians promising billions of taxpayer dollars to render the internal combustion engine a relic of the past, Michigan voters remain leery about replacing the ICE with electric vehicles.
A Detroit Regional Chamber statewide poll released Thursday concludes 46% of Michigan voters support the EV transition while 44% of respondents oppose it – with 33% of respondents saying they strongly oppose EVs.
Among the reasons offered for opposing the transition to EVs are the insufficiency of the state’s current electrical grid (19.6%); cost-prohibitive (18.4%); lack of infrastructure (13,3%); negligible environmental benefits (5.5%); safety and reliability issues (5..5%); technological shortcomings (5.5%); not good for long-distance trips (4.7%); and they are not sustainable (4.3%).
Most poll respondents answered that the major factor behind the EV transition is government regulations and incentives (43.4%). Another 27.3% attributed the transition to industry pressure from environmental activists. Only 18.0% responded that the transition was due to consumer demand and market forces.
Just under 34% of voters say they would consider making an EV their next purchase, whereas 60% said they would not. Only 4% responded that they already own an EV.
EV original equipment manufacturers and battery plants have thus far received an estimated $3.3 billion in subsidies and incentives from state coffers as part of the clean energy agenda. Those monies are divided between OEMs Ford Motor Company and General Motors and EV battery and battery-parts suppliers Gotion, ONE, and Ford’s BlueOval Battery Park.
A list of state subsidies granted to date includes $1.6 billion to Ford; $951 million combined to ONE and Gotion for a new battery parts facility in Mecosta County; $824 million for General Motors; $130 million for billionaire Stephen Ross’ proposed EV center; $189 million to LG Energy Solutions; and $750,000 to Rivian.
Additionally, Michigan leaders have promised additional taxpayer dollars for ancillary EV projects. On Thursday, for example, Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist announced a $34 million marketing and retention program to attract workers to the state’s burgeoning EV industry. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed 2024 budget includes another $318 million for EV projects, and $10 million to transition the state's vehicle fleet to EVs.
In her Feb. 13, 2023, BlueOval announcement, Whitmer declared: "Let’s continue bringing the supply chain of electric vehicles, chips, and batteries home while creating thousands of good-paying jobs and revitalizing every region of our state. Since I took office, we’ve secured over 30,000 auto jobs and landed multiple electric vehicle and chip-making factories. We’re on the move, so let’s keep our foot on the accelerator.”
The sum of federal expenditures for Michigan EV production and infrastructure is difficult to calculate but includes $110 million for the installation of 127 EV charging stations, which breaks down to $866,000 per installed charger.
“Electric vehicles get subsidized from all levels of government and from production to charging. Maybe the waste and ineffectiveness of these subsidies plays a part in why so many people have a negative reaction to the product,” Mackinac Center Director of Fiscal Policy James Hohman told The Center Square.
The Chamber poll was conducted by Lansing-based Glengariff Group Inc., between Feb. 10 and Feb. 13. Six-hundred Michigan voters were polled, and the results have a margin of error of +/- 4.0% with a 95% level of confidence.
“...[A] concerning percentage of Michigan voters (44%) oppose the shift Michigan’s homegrown automotive companies are leading globally toward electrification,” Chamber President and CEO Sandy Baruch said in a statement. “Despite corporate commitment from some of the state’s largest employers, the rest of the industrialized world’s rapid movement toward electric vehicles, and growing U.S. consumer demand, Michigan voters remain skeptical of this global technology shift.”
Baruch continued: “These continued and growing perception disconnects raise the bar for public policy makers, business leaders, and organizations focused on economic prosperity, such as the Chamber, to better educate the public to prepare for the changing dynamics of the 21st century global economy.”
The Chamber poll also found 48.1% of respondents believe the economy is on the wrong track. Additionally, only 26.5% responded a college education is very important and 46.9% anticipate a national recession in 2024.