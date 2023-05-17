(The Center Square) – Michigan lawmakers can consider a bill for public union members making dues payments voluntary if certain union officers are convicted of felonies involving union finances.
House Bill 4584 would amend Michigan’s 1947 Public Act 336.
State Rep. David Martin, R-Davison, introduced HB4584 on Tuesday. Reps. Matthew Bierlein, R-Vassar, and Robert Bezotte, R-Marion Township, co-sponsored the bill.
“Hardworking men and women put their trust in union leadership to advocate on their behalf,” Martin said in a statement. “If that trust is broken and a corrupt leader has been convicted of a crime, workers should not be forced to continue shelling out for dues.”
HB4584 covers both regional and national public union officials.
“As we have seen from the recent UAW scandal, it is difficult for workers to hold union leadership accountable,” the Mackinac Center for Public Policy Director of Labor Policy Steve Delie told The Center Square. “With the repeal of right-to-work, workers who find their dues misappropriated would have no choice but to continue to pay the union who have abused their trust. House Bill 4584 would be a small step toward allowing workers to once again hold their unions accountable.”
House Bill 4584 has been referred to the House Government Operations Committee.