This combination of booking photos provided by the Oakland County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows James Crumbley, left, and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., in November 2021. Jennifer and James Crumbley can face trial for involuntary manslaughter, the state appeals court said Thursday, March 23, 2023, in a groundbreaking case of criminal responsibility for the acts of a child.