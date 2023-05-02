(The Center Square) – Voters in 68 Michigan counties are voting today on proposals to raise or renew millages to fix schools and fund public services and public property.
Some millage changes affect property taxes; others are simply renewals.
Schools can spend bond money on construction, new equipment and buses; it cannot be spent on wages, administrative costs or general operating expenses.
Utica Community Schools asks voters to approve a $550 million school bond to improve school buildings, purchase school buses, and spend on athletics.
Saginaw Township Community Schools seeks a $243 million bond proposal for 30 years. With voter approval, the bond would finance school facility improvements such as demolishing three classroom pods, constructing a new 600-seat theater at Heritage High School, and replacing the football field turf.
Saginaw Charter Township Assessor David Johnson told The Center Square that the average taxable home value is $80,000, which would bring a $460 tax bill assuming a 5.75 mill tax increase.
On the left side of the Mitten, Grand Haven Area Public Schools wants to issue a $155 million bond to complete school buildings, purchase school buses, and improve athletic fields and playgrounds.
The West Bloomfield School District is seeking a $148 million bond issue for 20 years to repair school buildings, install instructional technology, and purchase buses.
Voters will decide whether Northville Public Schools will borrow $134.4 million to remodel buildings, buy technology, purchase school buses, and improve playgrounds and athletic fields.
Caledonia Community Schools is seeking a $61 million bond proposal for building renovations, storage, school buses, playgrounds, athletic field, and facilities.
Hamilton Community Schools seeks a $41.1 million bond for improvements and remodeling to its school buildings. Some projects include improving security, installing instructional technology, purchasing school buses, and improving playgrounds and driveways.
Wayland Union School District seeks a $49.7 million bond to improve security, remodel the school, and improve athletic fields and parking areas.
Wyoming voters will consider a ballot proposal to support public safety that would raise about $4 million in the first year. If approved by voters, the ballot proposal would increase the millage rate by 1.5 mills for five years for residential and business property in Wyoming beginning in the summer of 2023.
With voter approval, about $749.96 would be captured by the Wyoming Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and $6,388.89 would be captured by the Wyoming Downtown Development Authority.
The Department of State provides information on all ballots.