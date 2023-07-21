(The Center Square) – Despite an injection of millions of federal stimulus money, the city of Flint had a deficit in 2021-22 and is projecting more red ink for its general fund through 2024-25.
The city of Flint had a $3.8 million general fund deficit in 2021-22 and estimates it will finish 2022-23 with a $14.4 million deficit, according to budget documents.
The city projects general fund deficits of $3 million and $8.2 million in 2023-24 and 2024-25, respectively.
The city of Flint was given $94.7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. That money must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026. The city reported receiving a combined $5.6 million from the CARES Act in 2021 and 2022.
Total revenues for the city increased from $94.4 million in 2017-18 to $106.3 million in 2021-22. The city of Flint didn't respond to an email seeking comment.