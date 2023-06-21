(The Center Square) – The Michigan House approved a bill to eliminate the state asset test for food stamps over Republican objections who say the change would allow people with substantial assets to receive assistance.
The House voted 56-53 on Senate Bill 35, which aims to eliminate an asset test to determine financial eligibility for the Food Assistance Program.
Bill sponsor Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, said state and federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program asset tests are duplicative and change depending on the governor. For example, former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder set the asset test at $5,000, but in 2019, Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer boosted that limit to $15,000.
That means a family can have up to $15,000 in assets in a savings account and still be eligible for assistance. Irwin said removing the asset test would reduce caseloads for the state health department and cut red tape for applicants.
“There are already federal limits that ensure people who receive food stamps are needy,” Irwin said in a phone interview. “Adding an additional layer of paperwork and bureaucracy for the applicants and the departments is a waste of time.”
Whitmer’s changes removed vehicles from the asset check. About 34 states have removed asset tests altogether for SNAP. The Senate has already passed the bill, but must enroll it before sending to Whitmer's desk.
Irwin said the fluctuating asset limit penalizes people trying to save money.
However, Rep. Donni Steele, R-Orion Twp, said the asset test is a “critical safeguard” to taxpayer money.
“Eliminating the asset teat would create a situation where individuals with significant financial resources could potentially access benefits intended for the most vulnerable among us,” Steele said in a floor speech.
The bill would go into effect 90 days after enactment if signed into law. The nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency says the bill would likely have no fiscal impact because the federal government funds the program. Currently, eligibility determinations are driven by an income-based assessment.
House Republican Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, said only needy people should receive food stamps.
“The asset test identifies people who need help by measuring wealth, and removing this test opens the door for lottery winners and other millionaires to get food stamps,” Hall said in a statement. “Wealthy people should not collect benefits at the expense of Michiganders who actually need assistance. By pushing through legislation to give out food stamps without considering wealth, House Democrats disregarded Michigan taxpayers and Michigan families in need.”