(The Center Square) – On a narrow 10-9 vote, the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday approved the transfer of $175 million of Michigan’s Strategic Outreach Attraction Reserve fund to the Gotion Inc. electric vehicle battery parts manufacturing facility in Mecosta County.
Six Republican senators and three Democrat senators voted against the transfer.
The approval includes $125 million for Gotion Critical Industry Program and another $50 million for site preparation by Grand Rapids-based The Right Place for the battery manufacturing site. The subsidies will support the building of a 3-million-square-foot plant in Green Charter Township outside Big Rapids dubbed Project Elephant.
The project has generated controversy not only throughout the township and county but as well the state and country due to Gotion’s affiliation with the Chinese Communist Party and the Peoples Republic of China. The company has an office in China.
Testifying in favor of the plant were Gotion Vice President of North American Manufacturing Chuck Thelen, Mecosta County Commission Chairperson Jerrilyn Strong, and Green Charter Township President James Chapman.
Strong noted the County Commission “unanimously adopted a resolution reaffirming our support of this project.”
Strong called Project Elephant’s opposition a “small but vocal group of opponents along with a group of people I have called professional picketers; all of them think that they speak for our county. They do not,” she said.
She continued, stating the majority of the county’s 40,000 residents were “a silent majority” compared to what she stated were only 50 people from the county voicing their opposition. “I need to tell you that they were reluctant to show strong public support for the battery component plan because some of those that have spoken up [have] received threats against themselves, their families, and their businesses.”
Strong said the Gotion plant will create an economic boost across the entire Central and Western region of the state and will create 2,350 good-paying jobs for the foreseeable future. She added the plant could create another 5,000 jobs statewide across the supply chain.
Opponents of “Project Elephant” included Michigan Republican Party Chair Kristina Karamo, former U.S. Ambassador Joseph Cella, and several Mecosta County residents, including Marjorie Steele.
In her testimony, Steele referred to this week’s petition to recall Chapman and said more recalls will be filed soon for the entire Green Charter Township board. She also declared that Chapman’s previous claims that 95% of the township was in favor of the project were “baseless.”
She also noted she was angry that the transfer vote for “Project Elephant” that was scuttled for last week’s committee meeting was on Wednesday “slipped into the agenda yesterday with as little information as possible so that people like me would know it was happening.”
Steele continued: “I'm angry that you are elected officials have ignored my community's pleas to table this vote until some small semblance of due diligence can be performed. I'm angry that you have ignored the bipartisan warnings of Senator Jonathan Lindsey and Ambassadors [Pete] Hoekstra and Cella earlier this week and they're pleas to evaluate the very clear and present security risks that this project poses to my community, to the state of Michigan, and to the nation at large.”
Following the vote, former Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon released a statement in which she declared: “Michigan is officially sending taxpayer dollars to a CCP-linked company. This is a massive slap in the face to local residents who adamantly oppose the project and are starting a recall.”
Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, is a member of the committee who voted against the transfer.
“It is bad enough that Gotion has deep ties to and is directly influenced by the Chinese Communist Party,” Theis said in a statement. “But that association only scratches the surface of the risks Gotion’s battery plant will bring to our state."
Theis continued: “The Gotion plant is set to be built near the Muskegon River — the plan has yet to receive the environmental impact study and/or approval necessary for such a project. Neither Gotion nor economic development officials have addressed any questions or concerns about its plans for this plant or track record on existing plants in terms of environmental impact. We don’t know how much water it will use, whether it would be recycled before being dumped back into state waterways, how much energy would be consumed, or how it could mitigate, contain and expunge a fire. We also don’t know how or if the company plans to secure the transportation of the highly volatile materials that go into making vehicle batteries, which are highly combustible and toxic."