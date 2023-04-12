(The Center Square) – Developers want taxpayers to pony up to 82% of the cost of a proposed mixed-use facility in Grand Rapids called Factory Yards, located at Godfrey Avenue SW south of Market Avenue SW.
The project could qualify for $103 million in Transformational Brownfield Credits and $20 million in traditional brownfield credits out of the estimated $150 million total development cost for the project, which would involve renovating existing buildings and constructing new buildings over about 15.5 acres.
The proposed site would include 467 apartments, ground floor commercial space, a food hall and event space with a cocktail bar, commercial offices, a fitness/recreation use and self-storage, over about 500,000 square feet.
“The project benefits from extensive community engagement and is envisioned to create opportunities for both new residents and local entrepreneurs to create a unique district and economic opportunity for all,” a city planning document says.
Additional project components include an outdoor greenspace plaza courtyard along Godfrey Avenue, connectivity to the existing Oxford Trail, site improvements and both surface and ramped parking with more than 700 parking spaces.
The Factory Yards project would include the rehabilitation of a five-story warehouse, a three-story warehouse, and one-story buildings, partial demolition and rehabilitation of a two-story commercial building, and construction of a new residential apartment building on the south end of the property.
No applications have been submitted to the City for economic development incentives at this time, but are expected in the future.
Crain’s Detroit interviewed developer Ben Smith, a founding partner at TerraNovus Capital, who said taxpayer incentives are "integral" for the project .
"You can't get a project like this done without it," Smith said. "That's why they created the (Transformational Brownfield Plans) legislation, to facilitate these types of placemaking projects."
John Mozena, president of the Center for Economic Accountability, a nonprofit organization for transparent economic development policy, said many businesses would love for the government to pay 80% of their costs.
“It’s certainly not fair for taxpayers in Grand Rapids and elsewhere to help out these particular businesspeople and not all the others,” Mozena said in a phone interview.
Instead of favoring select groups of connected businessmen, Mozena said Michigan should “reform zoning and permitting and land use.” He said people gravitate toward places where it’s easier to build things rather than harder to build things.
“Grand Rapids and Michigan, in general, would be better off loosening the restrictions on all developers so that more things can get built cheaper, quicker, and more efficiently, anywhere in the state,” Mozena said.
To qualify for the traditional brownfield program, a project’s investment must exceed $100 million and be expected to have a “transformational impact on local economic development and community revitalization based on the extent of brownfield redevelopment, growth in population, commercial activity and employment that will result from the plan.”
The developer is exploring the potential for both solar panels and closed-loop geothermal which would likely serve the proposed self-storage, common area and some commercial spaces which, if feasible, could reduce rental costs for the commercial tenants.
On-site electric vehicle charging stations would be installed and available for both tenants and visitors.