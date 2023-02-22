(The Center Square) – The battle over whether a Michigan or federal court will determine the fate of the Line 5 dual pipelines remains in legal limbo for the time being.
The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan on Wednesday ruled in favor of granting Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's request to certify the court's August 2022 decision for interlocutory appeal to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The ruling allows the attorney general to appeal last August’s court decision related to her lawsuit attempting to shutter the Line 5 pipelines spanning the Straits of Mackinac. Last August, U.S. District Court Judge Janet Neff ruled the case should be heard in federal court rather than the Michigan Circuit Court for the County of Ingham, which is where Nessel's office filed its initial suit in 2019.
Neff agreed on Wednesday to certify the court’s ruling for interlocutory appeal to the 6th Circuit.
“In the present dispute, the appeal to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals is interlocutory because Attorney General Nessel is asking the 6th Circuit to determine the limited, non-final question of whether the Federal District Court for the Western District of Michigan should have allowed the case to be removed from a State of Michigan Circuit Court to the Federal District Court,” former Assistant Attorney General and current owner of JFS Legal Services John Szczubelek explained in an email to The Center Square.
“The objective of this policy is to conserve the resources of appellate courts and spare them the burden of hearing multiple appeals pertaining to a single case,” Szczubelek continued. “An appellate court generally has the discretion to hear an ‘interlocutory appeal’ before a lower court issues a final decision and will often so choose when time is of the essence, or the dispute has grave consequences.”
The 6th Circuit may grant the relief Nessel seeks or deny it, he noted. Regardless, the decision would not be final in determining the rights of the parties.
Line 5 has been pumping approximately 540,000 gallons of hydrocarbons daily across the lakebed of Lake Michigan since 1953.
Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced their combined intent to close the pipelines forever when running for office in 2018. They have also expressed their opposition to Enbridge’s plan to remove Line 5 to a $500 million tunnel the company plans to build 100-feet beneath the bedrock of the Lake Michigan lakebed. The Great Lakes Tunnel Project was approved during the waning months of former Gov. Rick Snyder's administration.
“This pipeline poses a grave threat to Michigan and to our Great Lakes,” Nessel said in a statement. "Enbridge initially agreed that this case belonged in state court and waited two years to move it to federal court. I am grateful that the District Court has now recognized that an appeal is appropriate, and I look forward to raising these important issues in the 6th Circuit."
Whitmer said she would revoke the state’s easement agreement with Enbridge in November 2020, which sparked a flurry of lawsuits between the state and the petroleum company. The governor’s motion to dismiss her own case against Enbridge in federal court remains pending before Neff.
Enbridge argues the case should be heard in a federal court because jurisdiction over the pipeline rests with the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. Enbridge also argues the pipeline is protected by a 1977 international treaty between the U.S. and Canada.
“We are confident that Judge Neff’s August 2022 decision is correct,” Enbridge said in a statement. “She said the attorney general’s case properly belongs in federal court, and the AG ‘desires a race to judgment and a collision course between the state and federal forum’ and to ‘perpetuate a forum battle. The judge found that ‘policy considerations as judicial economy, fairness, convenience, equitable administration, and consistent results as counseling for keeping this case in federal court.’”
Enbridge said Nessel’s legal maneuverings “undermine these considerations and promote gamesmanship and forum shopping, while ignoring the substantial federal issues that are properly decided in federal court and not state court.”