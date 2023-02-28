(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers might have to foot the bill for the state’s clean energy goals if DTE Energy is permitted to impose a $622 million rate hike.
The utility's request seeks to hike residential rates by 13.9%, commercial rates by 11.5%, and industrial rates by 7%.
DTE asked for the new rate hike effective as of Dec. 10 to recover costs of increased investments, carbon reduction plans, and attempting to comply with the state’s clean energy goals.
Residential Michiganders would see an increase of up to $12.46 monthly, or just under $150 annually, for electricity costs if the Michigan Public Service Commission approves DTE’s rate hike request.
The requested rate hike submitted on Feb. 10 preceded nearly 1 million people losing power during an ice storm that started on Feb. 22. Many people lost power for four or more days during freezing temperatures.
The filing came after the MPSC in November approved a $31 million rate hike for DTE. The utility had sought a $388 million hike.
One of the critical roles of the MPSC is to set rates charged by regulated electric and natural gas utility companies such as DTE Energy and Consumers Energy. The MPSC has technical experts that it uses to analyze testimony by the utility and intervenors and recommend actions to the MPSC.
The MPSC must make a final decision in a rate case within 10 months of the original filing date of the application. Utilities can file a rate case once every 12 months.
DTE hasn’t yet responded to a request from The Center Square for comment.
The MPSC can’t comment on cases actively under consideration.
One lawmaker and Attorney General Nessel called on DTE and Consumer’s Energy to reimburse those left without power for days.
“While this ice storm appears to have been one of the worst we have seen in many years, winter weather is an expected occurrence in Michigan. Residents deserve a grid they can rely on,” Nessel said in a statement. “Despite asking for record increases time and time again, our utilities have failed to adequately invest in their own infrastructure or prepare for these storm events, choosing instead to leave ratepayers in the dark. Our current service quality standards are not sufficient, and it is incumbent on the utilities to right this wrong.”
Rep. Abraham Aiyash, D-Hamtramck, tweeted that Consumers Energy and DTE should reimburse customers for spoiled food, medicine, and outage time.
“Nearly a million have suffered without heat & electricity because two utility companies put their profits above investing in the grid," Aiyash said.
"I’m calling on Consumers Energy and DTE to pay customers back for lost food and medicine and reimburse them for outage time."
DTE Energy directs residents to file insurance claims with their provider for spoiled food.