(The Center Square) – A Gov. Gretchen Whitmer political appointee who is also one of the governor's campaign donors is set to receive $20 million of taxpayer funding for her Oakland County-based nonprofit.
Fay Beydoun filed paperwork to incorporate Global Link International 10 days after the Legislature appropriated $20 million to her organization on July 1. GLI was formed to attract international businesses to Michigan.
The details are lacking on the return on investment for taxpayers for this project - what it will achieve, whether the funding will be revoked if it doesn’t create a certain number of jobs, or even spending parameters. The Detroit News first reported the $20 million funding and Beydoun's links to the governor.
Beydoun is executive director of the American Arab Chamber of Commerce; serves as the Chief Operating Officer of TEJARA, another organization working to further economic relations between the United States and the Arab World; and was elected second vice chair for the Michigan Democratic Party in 2021.
Beydoun also sits on the executive committee on the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which disburses taxpayer funds to a range of projects, including her own.
Michigan Economic Development Corporation Media and Communications Manager Otie McKinley told The Center Square this wasn’t a conflict of interest.
“These grants were authorized and appropriated by the legislature and are not part of the MEDC programs under the oversight of the Executive Committee,” McKinley said in an email. “MEDC simply administers legislative enhancement grants – including recipient, grant requirements and grant structures – based on the requirements of the legislation.”
The News reported that funding is meant to pursue global investments from international startups to locate in Michigan. Beydoun said the four-year, $20 million grant will not fund the total program.
The News reported the nonprofit will focus "on next-generation medical services and equipment; agriculture; engineering, design, and development; and other technology-focused industries. Funds shall be used for the establishment of the accelerator and operating support."
In 2021, Beydoun contributed $2,750 to Whitmer for a total cumulative contribution of $9,900 since 2019, The News reported.
The spending of taxpayer money to attract businesses to Michigan isn’t new; the state has promised over the past month it will spend about $3 billion to subsidize electric vehicle infrastructure and parts.
The $20 million is part of about $1 billion in enhancement grants for pet projects of the $76 billion budget.