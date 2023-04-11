(The Center Square) – The Detroit City Council passed a $2.6 billion budget that directs long-awaited property tax relief to residents by reducing debt millage by two mills over two years.
Mayor Mike Duggan’s budget is a 6.5% increase from last year and uses the $826 million in American Rescue Plan fund that must by spent by 2024.
Duggan said residents should see savings between $50 to $200 between this and next year due to the city dropping its property tax rate from nine mills to seven mills next year.
"The Mayor and City Council recognize that past overassessment, coupled with the expiration of resident assessment appeal rights, resulted in the diminishment of resident household wealth in Detroit and further exacerbated the negative economic impacts caused by the pandemic and are still experienced by some Detroit residents," the City Council resolution says.
The budget includes $350,000 for the reparations task force and $12 million in ARPA funds for right to counsel for Detroiters facing eviction.
Next fiscal year, Detroit will make its first legacy pension payment of $149 million. About $57 million will come from the Retiree Protection Fund and $19 million from the Grand Bargain.
The general fund budget grew by $164 million compared to last year, supported by $107 million in revenue growth and $57 million from the Retiree Protection Fund.
Duggan touted $67 million in debt service, $26 million in pay raised for the Detroit Police Department, $18 million for the Fire Department’s transition to merged fire fighter/emergency medical services roles, $13 million for scheduled pay raises for all City employees, $14.5 million for Facilities, Fleet, Technology, and other operations inflation, and $11 million to replace fare losses from the Detroit Department of Transportation.
DDOT monthly ridership now varies between 600,000 and 800,000 passengers, down from between 1.5 million and two million riders before the pandemic.The Council urged DDOT to enact a one-month pilot program for free transportation to evaluate ridership, environmental impact, quality of life, and equity.
The budget also transfers nearly $60 million in federal COVID money through 15 appropriations to other departments that have seen greater demand and a negative impact from COVID.
The budget allows $1.3 billion for the General Fund, increases the Rainy Day Fund to $150 million, and includes $7 million to workforce investment for city bus drivers and mechanics.
The Council resolved to explore ways to provide $2,000 in direct compensation to city of Detroit retirees who still live within city limits.
The City Council also urged the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, Civil Rights, Inclusion, and Opportunity Department, and Planning and Development Department provide an annual report on the jobs promised and the actual jobs created via projects fueled by taxpayer subsidies.