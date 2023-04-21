(The Center Square) – The state’s economic development agency plans to spend $5.69 million on a media campaign from February through June 2023 to attract new residents.
“That includes the national attraction and in-state business marketing efforts and is reflective of both actual media spend to date since February 1, and planned spending for future months through the end of July 2023,” says the document obtained from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation through the Freedom of Information Act.
The spending follows reports documenting deaths outpacing births in Michigan as well as data revealing thousands of residents leaving the state, taking tax dollars and families with them. More than 40,000 residents have left the state since 2020.
Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb said the state’s shrinking population hurts families, businesses, and communities.
“Michigan’s shrinking population has real ramifications – from the ability of our young people, families, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive to our Congressional representation that lessens our political and policy clout,” Holcomb said in an emailed statement.
“We’ve simply got to invest in the things that matter, whether that’s our educational system and quality, accessible training programs that create career pathways, or our outdated infrastructure. Our policymakers also must stop attacks on our state’s job providers. We can retain and recruit population when we have a strong, welcoming economic climate with businesses providing jobs across all industry sectors and in all corners of our state. Bolstering free enterprise and supporting entrepreneurs can go a long way in attracting and keeping talent and ensuring quality of life for all.”
In March, the MEDC launched its Pure Opportunity business marketing campaign and Pure Michigan campaign.
However, Travel Michigan worked with a Kansas-based travel and tourism marketing agency MMGY Global on the “Keep It Fresh” campaign, instead of a local advertising agency.
“Michigan is a place that will drive the world forward through grit, our world-class workforce, and stunning natural resources,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a news release earlier this month. “We will work together to show the world what makes Michigan the best place to invest, innovate, live, and explore. We will continue competing with anyone to bring manufacturing jobs and supply chains home and become known as a state with a strong business climate and unparalleled economic opportunity for workers.”
The ‘Pure Opportunity’ campaign invites travelers to “Keep it Fresh.”
This will include three new television commercials - “Fresh Voices”, “Fresh Air”, and “Fresh Path” - set to a new sound with the introduction by Michigan-based, independent music company Assemble Sound and featuring the voice of Detroit poet jessica Care Moore.
The ‘Keep It Fresh campaign marks Pure Michigan’s return to national TV during the summer timeframe, with spots and custom executions running across Discovery, Food Network, HGTV and Magnolia Network. Regional efforts will target Michigan, Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Fort Wayne, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Louisville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, South Bend, St. Louis, and Toledo.
The campaign will also run across digital, connected, and linear TV, print, social media, radio, and streaming audio services with the digital portion of the campaign launched in late February, national TV in March, and wrapping at the end of July.
It will feature commercials including Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, and Traverse City.
Meanwhile, the “Pure Opportunity” campaign runs across TV, digital, connected TV, print, social, search, radio, podcast, and out of home. Print ads will appear in national publications such as Forbes and Inc. and in-state outlets Crain’s Detroit Business and MiBiz. Radio spots can be heard on Sirius and NPR.
The campaign touts Michigan’s freshwater resources.
“It is impossible to discuss disruption or innovation without mentioning Michigan," MEDC CEO Quentin L. Messer, Jr. said in a news release.
"Many groundbreaking discoveries, legendary music genres and recreational pastimes were founded here in Michigan. Creative problem-solving and making the impossible possible are elements of who we are in Michigan!"
The “Pure Opportunity” attraction campaign includes images from Michigan companies including Pfizer, Orbion Space Technology, Calumet Electronics, FANUC and FLO, while images for the in-state efforts include Short’s Brewing Company, Daddy Dough Cookies and Detroit Denim.