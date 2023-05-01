(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill to ensure absentee voter ballots from military and overseas voters are counted if received up to six days after an Election Day.
Senate Bill 259 aligns Michigan Election Law with the Michigan Constitution and helps ensure service members overseas can make their voices heard.
“Michigan’s service members are the best of us,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I am proud to sign this legislation expanding absentee voter access to more service members bravely serving around the world. Let’s keep working to boost access to the ballot box and ensure election officials have the tools they need to run Michigan’s elections efficiently and effectively.”
Last year, Michiganders approved Ballot Proposal 2, which expanded absentee voting for military and overseas voters.
SB259 requires that if an absentee voter ballot return envelope containing a ballot cast by a military or overseas voter was postmarked on or before Election Day and was received by the voter’s city or township clerk within six days after the election, the ballot must be counted. City or township clerks forward all received absentee voter ballots from military or overseas voters to county clerks for tabulation at a county canvass board meeting.
If an absentee overseas voter ballot return envelope was received by mail by the city or township clerk within six days after the election and the postmark on the envelope was missing or unclear, but the ballot return envelope or the voter certificate was dated on or before Election Day by an absent uniformed services voter or overseas voter, the city or township clerk would have to consider that absentee overseas voter ballot as timely received and count and tabulate it.
According to the nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency, the bill has no fiscal impact on state or local government.
Sen. Paul Wojno, D-Warren, sponsored the bill.
“As a former municipal clerk and member of the Senate Election Committee, I am pleased that this legislation was passed with bipartisan support to give our servicemen and women the peace of mind that when they are deployed in defense of our nation their ballot will be counted,” Wojno said in a statement. “The legislation also gives our dedicated election officials the tools they need to ensure our elections maintain the highest standards for transparency and integrity.”