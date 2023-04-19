(The Center Square) – The state of Michigan Legislature has introduced three bills that would prohibit people from holding or using a mobile electronic device while operating a motor vehicle.
House Bills 4250, 4251, 4252 were approved Wednesday by the Michigan House Transportation, Mobility and Infrastructure Committee. The bills would next be voted on by the House and then, if passed, be sent to the Senate for a vote.
The House Fiscal Agency stated, "The new prohibition would apply to using a device for texts, calls, videos, and engaging with social network sites, among other activities."
The House Fiscal Agency analysis stated two exceptions under the bills:
The bills would allow "using a device’s global positioning system (GPS) or navigation feature as long as information is not entered by hand."
It would also allow "using a device in a voice-operated or hands-free mode as long as the driver does not use their hands to operate it beyond either of the following:
- Using a single button press, tap, or swipe to activate or deactivate a function of the device or to select a name or phone number.
- Using the permanently installed user interfaces of a device that is integrated into the motor vehicle."
The Insurance Alliance of Michigan applauded the bills.
“Reducing the number of people who are distracted while driving on Michigan roadways can in turn help prevent automotive crashes and injuries,” said Erin McDonough, executive director of Insurance Alliance of Michigan, in a media release. “Data from the Michigan State Police clearly shows that thousands of crashes each year are a result of distracted driving. We commend lawmakers for moving these important consumer safety bills forward and hope to see the full Michigan House pass the bills soon.”
According to the House Fiscal Agency, the state law "currently prohibits a person from using a wireless two-way communication device in their hand or on their lap to read, manually type, or send a text message while operating a motor vehicle that is moving on a highway or street."