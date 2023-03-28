(The Center Square) – Attorney General Dana Nessel wrote in an opinion released Tuesday that the 2015 Republican income tax cut should only last for one year instead of permanently.
The 2015 law requires the individual income tax rate to decrease automatically from 4.25% to 4.05% if year-over-year state general fund revenues increase at a greater rate than inflation.
Republicans have touted the tax cut as permanent. Democrats holding a political trifecta in Michigan attempted to avoid the tax cut trigger by spending $800 million via $180 inflation relief checks, which failed to garner enough support for immediate effect.
Nessel, a Democrat, wrote that the temporary reduction is supported “not only by the plain language of the statute, but also by the nature of the triggering event itself.”
Nessel wrote that the triggering event is based on temporary circumstances that are reviewed annually.
“Essentially, the Legislature has determined that if a situation exists where a percentage increase in state revenue in the immediately preceding fiscal year is greater than the rate of inflation for that same year and the inflation rate is positive, then the State can afford to provide relief to taxpayers,” Nessel wrote.
She summarized: “Simply put, the statute provides temporary relief based on temporary circumstances.”
The ruling contradicts the nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency, which said that the income tax cut would be permanent.
“Just when Michiganders thought they would see more money in their paychecks, Attorney General Dana Nessel pulled the rug out from under Michigan families and issued a politically motivated opinion that raises their taxes,” Michigan Freedom Fund Communications Director Mary Drabik said in a statement. “Nessel’s opinion should infuriate families across the state, as they still struggle with the ever-rising cost of living brought on by broken Democrat policies. Michigan Democrats have gone on an unprecedented spending spree over the first three months of 2023, prioritizing special interests over the interests of Michigan taxpayers.”
Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Twp, tweeted about the ruling: “State government is sitting on $9 billion of YOUR money, and Democrats are fighting tooth and nail to keep every penny of it from you. Republicans will fight just as hard to put your money back in your pocket.”
Holly Wetzel, the director of public relations, at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, told The Center Square that “The statute clearly calls for a permanent reduction in the income tax rate.”
Small Business Association of Michigan President & CEO Brian Calley said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Treasury should ignore the opinion.
“It is disappointing the politics that state government will play to raise taxes on individuals and small businesses," Calley said in a statement. "No one ever suggested that the income tax rate decrease due to taxpayers this year was temporary until the decrease was actually triggered."
Calley said tha those who drafted the tax provision intended the tax cut to be permanent.
"As recently as January 2023, the non-partisan fiscal agencies of both the House and the Senate, along with the Department of Treasury, published consensus revenue estimates that clearly indicated that the tax cut continued in future years," Calley said. "It was not until partisan politicians got involved that attempts were made to undermine this important tax relief."
House Minority Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, said that Democrats are still trying to avoid a permanent tax cut.
“Since the beginning Gov. Whitmer has tried every trick in the book to undermine this income tax cut,” Hall said in a statement.
“After Republicans stopped the governor’s attempt to block the tax cut with accounting shell games, she and Attorney General Nessel are resorting to fringe legal theories to keep long-lasting relief out of people’s pockets. Michigan law states that the current tax rate will be reduced, and the language, history, and legislative intent of the law all make clear that the tax cut should be permanent. Playing word games with the law doesn’t change the law. Michigan taxpayers deserve lasting, real relief, not a temporary money mirage brought on by Democrats’ partisan tricks.”