(The Center Square) – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy granted the city of Muskegon $3 million toward three brownfield redevelopment projects.
The projects, planned to restore polluted sites in the city, are expected to generate up to $355.4 million in private investment, as well as create more than 700 new housing units. It’s part of EGLE’s RenewMI campaign.
The first project will dedicate a $1 million redevelopment loan to restoring the former site of the Shaw Walker Furniture Co., which has been contaminated by asbestos, lead paint and cyanide.
The majority of the funding will go toward further inspections, vapor mitigation systems, wood block flooring removal and the removal of asbestos and lead paint. The 11 acres will be used for 552 housing units, a parking garage and more than 17,000 square feet of commercial property.
Work conducted by the EGLE loan is expected to produce $163 million in private investment, with a finish time of about spring 2025.
Adelaide Point, a foundry for more than 100 years, has been abandoned since its closing in 2015. The shoreline property was left contaminated by PFAS, petroleum and solvent compounds, as well as various metals.
With a $1 million loan from the EGLE, Adelaide Point will treat contaminated groundwater and demolish a concrete foundation, which will be recycled into a new road in the area.
The state legislature approved another $1 million toward commercial development. At the former foundry site will be a 55-unit apartment building, a three-story retail and office space, as well as a 172-slip marina. About $82.4 million and 100 jobs will be created.
An additional $1 million loan was provided to Harbor 31, a boardwalk commercial space along Lake Muskegon. The former Continental and Teledyne Motors factory will be converted into a hotel, marina and retail space.
A $2.3 million state grant paid for contaminated soil removal, while the new grant will be used toward a vapor mitigation system. The city expects to build 154 housing units and create 250 new jobs, leading to $110 million in revenue. The project is expected to be finished by 2029.
On average, more than half of EGLE’s budget goes toward Michigan public health projects through various grants and loans. In 2022, EGLE provided $20.7 million toward 67 different brownfield restoration projects across the state.