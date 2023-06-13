(The Center Square) - When the modern incarnation of the electric car evolved in the United States in 1980, the vehicles boasted a top speed of 14 miles per hour with a range of around 40 miles.
Forty-three years later, federal, state, and local governments veered toward an “all-electric” future for EVs touting ranges up to 400 miles, with some zooming from zero to 60 miles an hour in 2.4 seconds but still costing around $65,000.
President Joe Biden’s administration wants 50% of all new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2024 budget includes $318 million in EV subsidies, not counting billions of other taxpayer subsidies to land factory sites including Ford, General Motors, LG, and more.
In the 1900s, EVs failed to garner popularity because, in 1913, Henry Ford’s Highland Park plant helped mass-produce affordable internal combustion engine-powered cars to put the world on wheels. By 1919, about half of the 6.6 million passenger cars registered nationwide were Model Ts, according to the Henry Ford Museum.
In 1912, EVs then cost around $1,750 compared to Henry Ford’s Model T selling for $650, according to the Department of Energy.
Vehicles with internal combustion engines beat out EVs in the 1900s because of cost. Almost 50 years later, EVs are still more expensive, despite a $7,500 federal tax credit. Kelley Blue Book says the average price of an EV in September 2022 was $65,291. Meanwhile, the average price for a gas-powered vehicle was $48,100, and many used gas-powered cars cost between $5,000 and $15,000.
Why is now the time to adopt EVs? Although there exists no single answer to the question, one reason for why now is because President Joe Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, which will allocate nearly $370 billion to climate and energy-focused investments and incentives.
Otie McKinley, media and communications manager at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, said the world is speeding toward EVs, and “Michigan is poised to ensure that we are leaders in the production and assembly of batteries and battery components,” McKinley said in an email.
McKinley said society’s heightened environmental focus paired with rapid battery technology advancement paved the road to EV adoption. About 25,181 EVs are registered statewide, and Michigan will spend $110 million on EV chargers to build on 200 public DC fast charging stations.
“EVs can now afford people the range they want and need, batteries weigh less, and increased range and the availability for mass production of EVs makes the choice for these vehicles attainable and realistic,” McKinley wrote in an email.
John Mozena, president of the Center for Economic Accountability, a nonprofit organization for transparent economic development policy, told The Center Square it’s no surprise consumers still choose ICE vehicles.
“‘Buy this expensive and inconvenient car because the government said so' is a pretty poor selling point on the dealership showroom floor,” Mozena wrote in an email.
Government telling consumers to purchase EVs is similar to when politicians and bureaucrats forced compact fluorescent lightbulbs on consumers, Mozena said.
“They created a bunch of laws, regulations and subsidies to force consumers into swapping out our old incandescent lightbulbs for new CFLs that looked like crap, didn’t fit our existing light fixtures, created big toxic waste risks and generally sucked,” Mozena wrote. “What that ended up doing more than anything was to slow down the transition to LED lights that had similar or better environmental benefits and that consumers liked a lot more.”
Mozena said the government should set a goal to reduce pollution and then let companies solve that problem.
“But we’ve gotten far too deep into the government making very specific choices – and very large bets with taxpayer dollars – on specific technological solutions that may not end up being what makes the most sense,” Mozena wrote.