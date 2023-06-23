(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers will pay $1.2 million for private mobility services for electric charging stations, robots to fill dangerous work, and a so-called "campsite of the future."
Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II announced a new grant program that will give three companies a total of $1.2 million to transition to electric vehicles.
“The outdoor recreation sector was worth $10.8 billion to the state’s economy in 2021, providing more than 100,000 direct jobs, sparking entrepreneurship and providing opportunities to our designers, engineers and suppliers in every corner of Michigan,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said in a statement. “Supporting innovative companies that modernize and enhance outdoor recreation vehicles and experiences is not only an investment in economic growth, but also in the preservation and enjoyment of our natural landscapes. By fostering this innovation, we can ensure a sustainable and thriving future for the outdoor recreation industry, creating opportunities for local communities, promoting environmental stewardship, and attracting investment and talent from around the country.”
To help make Michigan’s outdoor spaces more sustainable, Polaris, Electric Outdoors, and Snowbotix will receive $1.2 million in total funding from Michigan’s new grant program – the Mobility Public-Private Partnership & Programming Grant.
- Polaris Inc. will receive $700,000 to establish a charging station network for electric off-road vehicles available within a public off-road vehicle trail system, starting in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Starting next year, Hamilton’s North Coast Adventures, a Polaris Adventures Outfitter in Ontonagon, will also offer for rent a fleet of all-electric Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic off-road vehicles.
- Electric Outdoors will receive $325,000 to design and deploy the campsite of the future. EO-Canopy, a solar-powered, off-grid battery storage destination platform, will enable EV charging at rural campsites and other destinations for the Michigan-based company.
- Snowbotix, a manufacturer of all-electric, all-terrain, and all-season multi-utility robots in the United States will receive $200,000 to electrify and automate labor-intensive and dangerous outdoor maintenance tasks, including but not limited to nonroad/offroad snow removal, snow grooming, cleaning, power washing, and vegetation control. The company will deploy and assess the performance of a fleet of electric, autonomous multi-utility robots to help solve the labor shortage.
Kathryn Snorrason, Michigan’s Interim Chief Mobility Officer, welcomed the funding.
“Billions of dollars are being invested in the transformation of the outdoor mobility experience through electrification and supporting technologies,” Snorrason said in a statement.“By aligning our industry-leading initiatives and investment in vehicle technology with the expanding outdoor industry, we can attract industry investment and talent from across the nation while improving accessibility and sustainability within our outdoor recreational assets.”
The new grant program complements already-existing grant programs offered by the state, including the Mobility Wallet Challenge and the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform.
Michigan Economic Development Corporation director of the Michigan Outdoor Recreation Industry Office Brad Garmon said the new MP4 program aims to expand the value proposition of outdoor recreation in Michigan.
The news follows Michigan’s mobility sector spending nearly $65,000 on a three-day trip to Israel, according to spending documents obtained by The Center Square.