(The Center Square) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Hemlock Semiconductor as the newest Michigan employer to participate in MI Tri-Share, the state’s cost-sharing program for working parents.
To date, 139 employers are participating and parents save an average of $464 a month, or $5,568 a year.
“Quality, affordable child care helps parents go back to work knowing their kids are safe and is critical to growing our economy,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I commend Hemlock Semiconductor, one of Michigan’s most well-known companies on the cutting edge of science and engineering, for joining our growing Tri-Share program."
Tri-Share, a bipartisan program aiming to make affordable child care, splits the cost of child care equally by an eligible employee, their employer, and the state of Michigan. The cost-splitting allows employers to provide a unique benefit at one-third of the cost of providing the benefit themselves.
HSC is a provider of high-purity polysilicon products for the electronic and solar power industries, according to a news release. In September, Hemlock announced plans to invest $375 million and create an estimated 170 jobs at its facilities in Thomas Township. Taxpayers footed $27 million for the project.
“One of the biggest barriers for people seeking to join or rejoin the workforce is the cost of child care — resulting in more parents being left out of the work force,” Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity director Susan Corbin said in a statement. “We applaud HSC for joining the ranks of employers participating in the MI Tri-Share child care program, and are thrilled to see their commitment to helping their hardworking parents thrive in and off the job.”
Tri-Share is currently active in 13 regions, with regional facilitator hubs in the Great Lakes Bay region, Northwest Lower Peninsula region, West Michigan region, Calhoun County, the city of Detroit, the Northeast region, Upper Peninsula, Southeast region, Shiawassee County, Kent County, Kalamazoo County and St. Clair County.
“At HSC, we put a high premium on work-life balance. We recognize that child care costs can be a burden for many of our valued employees and we want to help,” HSC chief human resources officer Barbara Metcalf said in a statement. “The Tri-Share program is a tremendous way to overcome this major barrier to employment for many families across the Great Lakes Bay region and it will help attract and retain the talented workforce we need to continue growing.”
Tri-Share helps families who make too much to qualify for the state of Michigan’s child care subsidy, but still struggle to afford child care.
Employees eligible to participate in the Tri-Share pilot must be employed by a participating employer, have an income above 250% of the federal poverty level and below 325% FPL, and not otherwise be eligible for the Child Development and Care program. Participating employers must agree to identify and recruit eligible employees, provide the employer portion of each participating employee’s child care costs and maintain communication with the facilitator hub regarding each employee’s continued employment and eligibility.
Whitmer’s proposed $79 billion budget for 2023 calls for spending $900,000 in additional support for the Tri-Share program.