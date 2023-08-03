(The Center Square) – A Michigan federal judge Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed two years after the 2020 presidential election hoping to decertify the state’s votes.
Instead, U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney said the lawsuit was “yet another attempt by misguided individuals who reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.”
Plaintiffs alleged the state used uncertified voting machines, but Maloney wrote in his opinion they failed to connect the use of uncertified machines to an injury and did not offer facts to connect the alleged use of uncertified machines to vote dilution.
“I’m pleased with the court’s decision to dismiss yet another baseless case invoking wild and unfounded claims in the 2020 election,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a news release Thursday afternoon. “The court appropriately saw this suit for what it was, an effort to decertify the results of a free and fair election and disregard the votes of millions of Michigan residents. Those responsible for these lawsuits should not be permitted to continually assault our democracy and undermine the electorate’s faith in the accuracy of our elections in craven pursuit of partisan goals in a court of law.”
The case was filed in September 2022 and sought to prevent the destruction of any records related to the 2020 presidential election, along with the decertification of that election, and it wanted a new election. It also asked to prevent the use of allegedly uncertified voting equipment in the November 2022 election.
The plaintiffs were the Macomb County Republican Party, Donna Brandenberg, the Election Integrity Fund and Force, the clerk of Irving Township in Barry County and two voters.
The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan earlier denied a request for an injunction.