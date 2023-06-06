(The Center Square) – Michigan small businesses’ delinquency rate was the third lowest in the country last month, according to a recent report.
Michigan’s rent delinquency rate dropped 23 percentage points, from 39% in April to 16% in May, small businesses referral network Alignable.com reported Wednesday. Only Georgia and Arizona, with 15% and 7%, respectively, had lower delinquency rates. The national average rent delinquency was 37%. The network conducted surveys from May 6 to 30 of 4,424 randomly selected small businesses across the country, which included 221 from Michigan.
The Mitten State’s delinquency rate is lower than it’s been for any month in past year, according to the report. Michigan’s past-year delinquency rate peaked in November, at 51%. February’s rate, 44%, was also relatively high. The rate has otherwise ranged from 28% to 39%.
Michigan businesses are also doing better in overall recovery compared with the national average, the report said. While 32% of businesses across the U.S. are making as much or more monthly compared with before the pandemic, 52% of Michigan businesses were able to say the same.
“Let's hope they can continue to keep up that wonderful momentum in June and beyond,” Head of Research and News Chuck Casto told The Center Square Thursday. “We'll be watching their journey closely.”
Forty-four percent of the Michigan-based small business owners surveyed said they’re paying more for rent now compared with what they paid six months ago, Casto said. Twenty-two percent of those who said they’re paying more in rent said that they’re paying at least 20% more now compared with December. On the national level, 54% of small business owners said they’re paying more for rent now compared with in December. Fourteen percent said it’s at least 20% more.
“So, fewer MI-based SMBs are affected by rent spikes than their peers across the nation, which does help them to have lower rent delinquency numbers,” Casto said.
While many small business owners in Michigan are worried about a possible recession, they’re not typically as worried compared with others across the country, the report found. Just over half, 54%, said in a response to the question “If we were to officially enter a time of recession, how concerned are you that your business will suffer?” that they were concerned. Nineteen percent of those owners said they were highly concerned, which meant they believe they’re already in a recession and that their businesses are suffering because of it. Just under one in three of those who said they’re “highly concerned” said they’re afraid they may need to close their doors if economic conditions don’t improve soon.
Nationally, two in three small business owners said they’re concerned about a recession looming. Roughly one in four of that concerned group is “highly concerned.” Among the 27% who are “highly concerned,” 4% are worried they could have to shut down their business if the economy doesn’t improve soon.
Fifty-seven percent of minority small business owners, nationally, couldn’t pay rent in May, up from 48% in April, the report said. Fifty-three percent of Canadian small businesses polled were delinquent on rent in May.