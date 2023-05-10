(The Center Square) – As Michigan retires energy sources that provided more than 60% of electricity generation in 2021, many wonder if Michigan continue to run smoothly on 100% renewable energy by 2035.
A new engineer report found Michigan’s energy infrastructure has dropped two spots since 2018 to a D grade.
In the meantime, Michigan Democrats holding a political trifecta want 100% renewable energy by 2035. In 2021, renewables provided only 11% of Michigan's net electricity generation, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Democrats say the plan will reduce energy costs.
“Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Michigan Healthy Climate Plan was developed with the input of hundreds of stakeholders across Michigan,” Sen. Sue Shink, D-Northville, said in an April 12 statement. “The recommendations, which I am working with colleagues to make law, will make our homes and businesses more comfortable and reduce energy costs while improving the reliability of energy delivery. Everyone wins.”
Critics say expediting 100% renewable energy will spur blackouts and higher energy costs that could cause death. In February, more than 1 million Michiganders faced power outages, some of which stretched more than seven days in freezing temperatures caused by a storm.
Jason Hayes, director of energy and environmental policy at the free-market Mackinac Center for Public Policy, told The Center Square that blackouts caused by unreliable power in Texas during Winter Storm Uri caused at least 210 deaths.
“The Clean Energy Future Plan will mandate even faster closures of reliable fossil energy and the construction of far more unreliable and expensive green energy,” Hayes wrote in an email. “Incredibly, these bills don’t even recognize nuclear as clean energy until 2035!”
It’s unclear how the state plans to reach 100% renewable energy in 15 years as its retiring nuclear and coal plants that provided more than 60% of electricity generation in 2021. That’s broken down as follows:
- 31% from nuclear, including the now-retired Palisades plant.
- 30% from coal.
- 26% from natural gas.
- 10% from non-hydro-electric renewables.
Hayes said that trying to replace fossil fuels and nuclear power with renewable energy leaves a “high risk” for power supply shortfalls.
"Electric grid operators at the North American Electric Reliability Corporation and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator have repeatedly warned that rushed closures of reliable fossil and nuclear generation are leaving the entire nation at “high risk” of power supply shortfalls,” Hayes wrote. “This could lead to electricity service interruptions and blackouts. Even wind and solar advocates have been forced to admit that their preferred energy sources are ‘reliably unreliable.’"
The engineer report continued: “Adding clean energy sources while maintaining high service reliability is difficult with aging transmission lines and last-mile connections. Infrastructure improvements should focus on resilience and rates should account for life-cycle costs while keeping energy affordable to stakeholders.”
Over 10 years, DTE Energy hiked rates by more than $1 billion. Still, in 2020, utilities in Michigan were 37% higher than the national average in time to restore non-momentary electric interruptions, according to the report. High outages were reported in 2021 and 2023 with a small 2022 dip, mostly due to storms.
Hayes called on lawmakers to reject the clean energy mandate.
“Leaving aside the growing list of environmental, wildlife, land use, and human rights failures associated with wind and solar, the loss of over 200 lives during storm Uri demonstrates that Michiganders cannot afford to pretend that unreliable forms of energy can be trusted to power our industrial society anymore," Hayes wrote. "The Clean Energy Future Plan should be immediately rejected by the Legislature for the danger this bill package poses to the health and well-being of Michigan residents.”