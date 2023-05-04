(The Center Square) – Some Michigan lawmakers say the state retaliated against a Mecosta County horse farm owner who opposes plans for the Gotion battery facility.
Days after hosting a rally, horse farm owner Lori Brock is now being investigated by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Republican Reps. Bryan Posthumus, of Cannon Township, and Tom Kunse, of Clare, requested an investigation by the House Committee on Ethics and Oversight into the potential misuse of power by department. The lawmakers wrote in a letter to Rep. Erin Byrnes, “These circumstances seem too coincidental to be unrelated as far as our offices are concerned.”
Byrnes, a Democrat, is chairwoman of the House Ethics and Oversight Committee.
“As legislators who have observed the current administration use state agencies as weapons against the public to enforce its own agenda during our years-long COVID-19 mandates, we strongly object to what appears to be blatant overreach and potentially even abuse of power,’ the letter reads.
The Agriculture Department told The Center Square they received a Right to Farm complaint on April 26 alleging manure run-off into tributaries of the Muskegon River. The complaint was filed through the Environmental Protection Agency to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Brock told The Center Square in a phone interview that Agriculture Department representatives will hand her the complaint on Thursday.
Brock refused to sell her land to Gotion.
“They’re [Gotion] absolutely cannibalizing all the land near us and are scaring people into selling their property,” Brock said. “I don’t believe in bullies, and I will never, ever sell to them. They’d be the last person in this world that I’d ever sell my property to.”
Brock has raised concerns about the environmental impacts of the battery plant to be built by Gotion, which is set to receive at least $750 million in taxpayer subsidies. The plant would sit nearby her 140-acre horse farm housing 20 horses.
“I’ve lived in this community for 40 years,” Brock said. “There are some things that money can’t buy. And if I gave into them, it would be showing my daughters that you give into bullies, and I’ve raised my daughters to stand up and be tough and never give into bullies.”
The Center Square received a copy of the complaint through the Freedom of Information Act. The complaint names the tipster as “Austin B” and gives a Yahoo email address.
Under the Right to Farm Act, an inspection with the landowner must be completed within seven business days of receipt. If the complaint isn’t verified, there is no further action needed. If the complaint is verified, the Agriculture and Rural Development office will work with the landowner to help address the possible run-off issues per the Generally Accepted Agriculture Management Practices under the Right to Farm Act.
“We believe it is, at the very least, prudent to open an investigation into Ms. Brock's potential harassment by MDARD,” the letter reads. “We urge the House Ethics and Oversight Committee to begin this investigation as soon as possible to prevent any abuse of power by MDARD or any other office of this government.”