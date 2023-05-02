(The Center Square) – Chamber Republicans have called on House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, to remove Rep. Jim Haadsma, D-Battle Creek, from his role leading the Labor Committee.
They say Haadsma is protecting a union lobbyist accused of sexual assault.
House Republicans cited police reports that Haadsma served as an unofficial “mediator” between Jonathan Byrd, former president of the South Central Michigan AFL-CIO, and an unnamed woman who said Byrd sexually harassed and assaulted her at a fundraising event in April 2022.
Republicans say the woman didn’t report the details to police until months after the event and her meeting with Byrd and Haadsma, which took place the following day.
Republican Reps. Angela Rigas of Caledonia, Rachelle Smit of Martin, and Gina Johnsen of Lake Odessa held a news conference Tuesday morning calling on Tate to remove Haadsma as House Labor Committee chairman.
“It seems clear Representative Haadsma was working to cover up the deplorable acts of a union lobbyist to keep it out of the public’s view,” Rigas said. “Allowing him to continue to lead the House’s Labor Committee after this misguided and coercive action is unacceptable. Representatives have been removed from committees for far less.”
Amber McCann, a spokeswoman for Tate, told The Center Square that “Speaker Tate has no plans to change committee assignments, nor would he undertake any effort that could interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation,” McCann wrote in an email.
In March, less than a year after the alleged assault and mediation session, Haadsma presided over a Labor Committee hearing at which Byrd testified in support of repealing Michigan’s right-to-work law.
“It seems that House leadership is hoping this scandal will fade away and that the people of Michigan won’t notice Representative Haadsma’s involvement in attempting to silence a victim of sexual misconduct and sweep the actions of a union lobbyist under the rug,” Johnsen said. “He is unfit to lead the committee at this time and should step down from his position.”
House Republicans say that Haadsma likely knew of the harassment at the time of the mediation, although it remains unclear whether he was yet aware of the assault allegations.
“There is so much we don’t know about Representative Haadsma’s knowledge of this alleged assault and his response to ‘mediate’ with the victim, but what we already know is shocking and disturbing,” Smit said. “Speaker Tate must take these issues seriously and cooperate with law enforcement to get answers for the victim and the people of Michigan.”