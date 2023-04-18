(The Center Square) – With the transfer of Strategic Outreach Attraction Reserve taxpayer funds for the proposed Gotion Inc. electric vehicle battery parts indefinitely paused, Republican lawmakers and allies are calling state officials to pump the brakes on the project – perhaps permanently.
Several Republican state senators hosted a news conference Tuesday morning with former U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra, a former American diplomat, and Joseph Cella, another former American diplomat. The group agreed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation – which oversees the outreach reserve funding – did not perform due diligence when approving $715 million of state money last fall for what has been dubbed “Project Elephant.”
Among the most pressing concerns for the conference participants is the Saturday publication in an India newspaper citing as its source an Afghanistan news agency. The story says a Chinese company identified as Gochin has struck a $10 billion agreement with the Taliban to source lithium – a key component for electric vehicle batteries – in Afghanistan.
“If we pursue economic development projects here in Michigan, there should be a rigorous vetting process,” said Sen. Jonathan Lindsey, R-Sturgis. “They should not only consider national security concerns but things like environmental concerns. It should of course start with the question of whether this is a good deal for the people of Michigan.”
Gotion seeks to build a 3-million square-foot plant in Green Charter Township in Mecosta County. Issues have been raised about Gotion’s connections to the Peoples Republic of China and the Chinese Communist Party. Adjacent Big Rapids Township was also slated for building Project Elephant, but questions from township trustees in February prompted the company to refocus exclusively on Green Township.
According to the calculations of the panel, the state has promised $4 billion to EV-related businesses, which they say amounts to roughly $400 per Michigan resident.
The Senate Appropriations Committee was initially scheduled to vote on the transfer of funds to Gotion last Thursday, but that vote was delayed indefinitely. A representative from the office of Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, told The Center Square that the senator has not revealed if the vote will be rescheduled in the near future, nor has she divulged how she would vote on the transfer.
“We need to rebuild American manufacturing,” Sen. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs, told the Center Square. “It is a matter of national security. But we need to do it the right way. With the Chinese foreign minister recently predicting 'conflict and confrontation,' with the Chinese president seemingly building an alliance with Vladimir Putin, and with recent overt examples of Chinese espionage, now is not the time to be using public funds to support Chinese-based companies.”
Hoekstra said the recent semiconductor chip shortage could have been averted if the U.S. had performed due diligence prior to shipping the majority of the chip-manufacturing business to overseas plants.
"I think what it comes down to is we should be investing in those sorts of things and driving toward the technology of the future, not giving up and saying the only place we can source this is from our greatest geopolitical foe," he said.