(The Center Square) –Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a new public-private partnership with semiconductor company KLA, Belgium-based technology innovation hub imec, and other partners will establish a global semiconductor center in Michigan.
The Semiconductor Talent and Automotive Research initiative will develop the talent base and infrastructure to accelerate advanced semiconductor applications for electrification and autonomous mobility.
“KLA and imec’s decision to establish a new STAR center of excellence in Michigan demonstrates our global leadership as a hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation, especially in the semiconductor industry,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I am proud that Michigan was chosen as the location for the STAR research center over several other sites, proving that we have the skilled workforce, growing economy, and strong, business-friendly environment to win projects from one of the world’s most innovative companies.”
The STAR center will focus on:
- Accelerating advanced research for vehicle electrification and autonomous automotive solutions.
- Developing innovations in vehicle electrification and autonomous automotive technologies.
- Collaborating with learning institutions, K-12 and vocational schools, community colleges, four-year colleges, and research universities, to enable a Midwest-based skilled talent pipeline.
- Training programs to prepare the current workforce for modern chip manufacturing and assembly roles.
- Creating a collaboration space, laboratory and training spaces, and incubator funding for related startups.
“KLA is focused on investment in research and development to help address key challenges for automotive semiconductors,” President & CEO of KLA Rick Wallace said in a statement. “In 2019, KLA opened a second headquarters in Ann Arbor, putting us closer to automotive customers and the larger Michigan technology ecosystem. The STAR Michigan initiative accelerates our support for talent development, collaboration, and innovation in the region.”
President of the University of Michigan Santa J. Ono said the partnership is critical for gaining momentum.
“The STAR initiative is creating, strengthening and sustaining an essential connection between the semiconductor and auto sectors – and it’s doing so at the right place at the right time,” Ono said in a statement. “As the EV transition gains momentum, we must ensure that we can develop and manufacture the advanced microelectronics those vehicles will require. This initiative is a critical complement to several major efforts in both semiconductors and mobility already underway at U-M and we look forward to collaborating with our partners to advance and integrate this work.”
MAVERIC, the Michigan Advanced Vision for Education and Research in ICs, is a semiconductor collaborative to support a resilient and innovative domestic semiconductor sector. And the University of Michigan Electric Vehicle Center, a $130 million taxpayer-funded effort, will accelerate collaborative EV R&D, develop a highly skilled workforce, and establish advanced campus infrastructure and facilities to support research and education.
“One of the most important jobs we have as a community college is to listen to industry partners to understand talent needs and then customize programs to quickly train the current and future workforce,” Washtenaw Community College President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca said in a statement.
The STAR initiative will connect automotive, semiconductor, and innovation research initiatives in Europe, the United States, and Asia.
“Today’s announcement by KLA and imec underscores the strength of our state’s high-tech ecosystem and will further boost our ability to attract long-term investments from semiconductor companies from around the world,” CEO of the MEDC and President and Chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund Quentin Messer, Jr. said in a statement. “We are proud to have earned this vote of confidence from KLA and imec and are grateful to them for choosing Michigan. We’re pleased to join our partners in collaborating on this project, which will help solidify Michigan’s culture of innovation and lead to real advancements in reshoring the semiconductor industry and the future of mobility and vehicle electrification.”
The collaboration will include General Motors, the University of Michigan, Washtenaw Community College, and the MEDC.