(The Center Square) – By most measures, Michigan’s March unemployment rates were pretty good, but there’s still an uphill climb to recapture job losses that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state’s unemployment dropped to 4.1% in March, according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. The report earlier this week said the state had a net labor-force gain of 10,000 over the previous month.
“Michigan’s labor market has been positive for the first three months of 2023,” Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, said in a statement. “The three-month average jobless rate receded by two-tenths of a percentage point since the fourth quarter of 2022.”
The national unemployment rate dropped from 3.4% to 3.5% between February and March, according to the report. Michigan’s March rate was 0.6 percentage points larger than the national rate. The national jobless rate declined by one-tenth of a percentage point over the year; Michigan was unchanged.
According to numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Michigan was one of 18 states with lower unemployment rates in March. The District of Columbia experienced higher unemployment, while 32 states were classified as “stable.” The national unemployment rate in March, according to the BLS, was 3.5%.
“Michigan unemployment is historically quite low at 4.1%, but we are still ranked 42nd in the country,” Kettering University School of Management Professor of Practice John Grether told The Center Square.
Grether added that he’s not optimistic Michigan will fully rebound to prepandemic numbers due to recent legislative activity in Lansing.
“Repealing right to work will not help,” he said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer touted the numbers, proclaiming in a statement, “In the first 100 days of this year, with a productive majority in Lansing, we have taken action to lower costs, create good-paying American manufacturing jobs, and spur economic development in every region.”