(The Center Square) – The Michigan Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal of Highland Park’s $24 million debt for unpaid water and sewer bills to local water authorities.
The justices denied Highland Park's leave to appeal the August appellate court ruling, saying that “… We are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court.”
Regional communities such as Macomb County that have been paying some of Highland Park’s debt welcomed the ruling.
“Simply put, this has always been a fairness issue,” Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said in a statement. “Although there is always a willingness to help our neighbors, it is unacceptable to expect that other communities should be paying for another who is unwilling to do so. We will continue to work together as a region to keep costs fair and reasonable for everyone."
Macomb County’s share of Highland Park’s ongoing debt stands at more than $12 million. Macomb County said that Highland Park’s $56 million debt over the last 11 years has been shouldered by the other 111 member communities of the Great Lakes Water Authority.
The GLWA includes 18 members located in Macomb County.
"The court came to the right decision denying Highland Park's appeal, and we hope this allows the Great Lakes Water Authority to proceed with collection – whatever form it takes – and we call on the state to assist Highland Park so the city can rightly pay what it owes," Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said in a statement.
Last year, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in a 2014 case filed by Detroit and the GLWA that Highland Park must pay $21 million plus $3 million interest over Highland Park’s failure to fully pay water and sewer charges.
In spring 2022, some GLWA’s proposed rates for fiscal year 2023 included another increase to those municipalities to absorb Highland Park’s debt.
The GLWA board voted in June of 2022 to delay a $6.7 million rate hike, presuming that Highland Park would re-start making full payments. Unfortunately, Highland Park has resumed making only partial payments of less than 50%, so their unpaid debt continues to grow at $3.5 million per year.
“Going forward, we still need the state to get engaged to achieve a long-term solution for Highland Park to pay its water and sewer bills,” Miller said in a statement.
In a statement, The GLWA welcomed the decision.
“As we have maintained throughout this litigation, an examination of the merits of the case clearly indicates that the city of Highland Park is obligated to pay and is deficient in paying for the water and sewer services it receives from Detroit and now, GLWA," GLWA's general counsel Randal Brown said. "This decision reaffirms that Highland Park has the same obligation to pay as the other member partners in the regional system. Once the judgment is paid, GLWA will reimburse the other member partners that have incurred additional charges for the city of Highland Park’s non-payment."
The GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population.
Highland Park said in a statement that despite not winning the ruling, the city “appreciates that GLWA is finally supporting our Water Department’s continued effort in addressing our major infrastructure needs for water and sewer.”
Damon L. Garrett, a licensed engineer, said in a news release that much of the city's water and sewer system is over 120 years old and the city has limited financial resources amid expensive water and sewage rates. However, Garrett said the city “will continue to be diligent in addressing the infrastructure needs as the reduction of leaks reduces the GLWA sewer charges dollar for dollar.”
Highland Park said that the reduction of leaks by two-thirds would reduce their sewer bill from $7 million to $2.4 million a year.
“As many member partners are aware, as soon as leaks are addressed, others appear in an old metropolitan system,” Garrett said. “The City of Highland Park looks forward to moving to a metered system where its usage can be accurately measured and replacing infrastructure to redevelop the city.”