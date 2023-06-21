(The Center Square) – The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday granted a leave to appeal on the state’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act and Paid Medical Leave acts.
The decision allows for an appeal of January’s Michigan Court of Appeals ruling, which determined that legislatively amended versions of two 2018 ballot measures were constitutional and enforceable.
At issue is whether it is constitutionally allowable for legislators to amend a ballot measure passed by Michigan voters during the same session. Three appellate court judges were unanimous overturning the July 2022 Court of Claims ruling against the “adopt and amend” tactics of the legislature.
The case has been dubbed Adopt and Amend, although the official docket name is Mothering Justice, et. al. v. Dana Nessel in her capacity as Michigan attorney general.
“For the first time in the 105 years that Michigan citizens have had the constitutional right to initiate laws, the 2018 Michigan Legislature usurped that right by adopting two statutory initiative proposals – raising the minimum wage and providing earned paid sick time – for the purpose of gutting them in its lame duck session,” the plaintiffs wrote in their application for appeal to the state Supreme Court. “The Legislature even asserted that it had the power to repeal those laws if it so chose during that same session.”
The application also said, “If allowed to stand, the Court of Appeals decision upholding this unprecedented 'adopt and amend' scheme means the end of the people’s century-old constitutional right of statutory initiative because future legislatures will simply 'adopt and amend' any proposal they dislike.”
Amicus briefs in favor of overturning the Court of Appeals decision were filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, the League of Women Voters of Michigan, the American Association of University Women of Michigan, the National Employment Law Project, and the Michigan State AFL-CIO. A separate brief favoring overturning last January’s decision was filed by six legal scholars.
Amicus briefs opposing overturning the Court of Appeals decision were filed by the Small Business for a Better Michigan Coalition as well as the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, and the Restaurant Law Center.
“We are surprised by the Michigan Supreme Court’s decision to accept the Adopt and Amend case on appeal given the thorough and unanimous decision out of the Court of Appeals,” said Justin Winslow in a statement. He's president and CEO of the lodging association.
“We are committed to defending the integrity and solvency of the restaurant industry, which remains perilously stuck in the middle of a legal argument over legislative authority, not restaurant operations,” Winslow said. “If the Michigan Supreme Court ultimately rules against the legislature and the 2018 proposals are allowed to be implemented as originally crafted, restaurant operators would immediately experience more than 200% labor cost inflation at a time when their recovery remains tenuous and the median wage for tipped employees currently exceeds $27 per hour. The inevitable result would be instantaneous menu price increases, significant layoffs and more restaurant closures.”