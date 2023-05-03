(The Center Square) – The Michigan House of Representatives is in favor of legislation making cocktails-to-go permanent.
In a 102-5 nod of approval, the legislation would eliminate a Jan. 1, 2026 sunset date of current law enacted in response to COVID-19 closures and impact on the economy.
Since the pandemic, 19 states and the District of Columbia have enacted laws to permanently allow cocktails-to-go, and 14 others have enacted laws that allow cocktails-to-go temporarily.
More than 35 lawmakers sponsored the bill.
Andy Deloney, senior vice president and head of state public policy at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, welcomed the bill.
“We are grateful to representatives who voted to approve cocktails to-go,” Deloney said in a statement. The cocktails to-go law has been a tremendous benefit for Michigan’s neighborhood restaurants, taverns and small distilleries. Michigan consumers have come to expect cocktails to-go when ordering takeout from their favorite local restaurants. Making the cocktails to-go law permanent solidifies the increased convenience consumers have enjoyed over the last few years and builds increased stability for businesses.”
The bill would remove the sunset date and allows on-premise licensees, including distillers, to sell cocktails-to-go in a sealed container for carryout. On-premise retail licensees may deliver using employees or third-party agents, while manufacturers may only deliver using employees.
Senate Bill 141, making cocktails-to-go permanent, passed earlier this session and is awaiting consideration in the House.
“The future of the hospitality industry will be dependent upon many factors outside of the control of business owners, and cocktails-to-go is a valuable tool in their continued recovery and long-term growth,” Deloney said.
The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association and Michigan Licensed Beverage Association support the bill.
Michigan Alcohol Policy Promoting Health & Safety opposes the legislation.